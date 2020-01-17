The Ellen Theatre Presents MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Article Pixel Jan. 17, 2020  

The Ellen Theatre Presents MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

TATE Academy, the educational wing of The Ellen Theatre, presents William Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING on January 25 at 7 PM and January 26 at 2 PM.

The story is a comedy of misadventure, mistaken identity, the folly of love, near misses and narrowly avoided disasters. Director Mark Kuntz reimagines this classic play in the style of Sergio Leone's 1960s Spaghetti Westerns, complete with the music of Ennio Morricone, outlaws, mariachis, sombreros, cactus, dynamite, and bananas. This cast is comprised of 19 Bozeman and Belgrade young actors and the play's running time is approximately two hours with one intermission.

Tickets to see Much Ado About Nothing are $9.50 and are available online at theellentheatre.org, or by calling The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.




