The Ellen Theatre Presents MOMMY'S DEAD AND THEY BURIED HER IN MOSCOW

Get up close and personal with the world premiere of Mommy's Dead and They Buried Her in Moscow, streaming April 16, 17, & 18. This theatre/film hybrid is a contemporary riff on Anton Chekhov's classic Russian play Three Sisters, devised by Nervous Theatre's company of actors and directed by Connor Berkompas. Performed at The Ellen, the performance will be captured by a single roving camera, following the action, even as it spills off the stage and into corners of the historic theatre.



Mommy's Dead centers on siblings Irina, Olya, and Masha, stuck in a remote military town, bored, homesick and wildly over-educated. Their parents are dead, and things look bleak, but one thought keeps them going - "Moscow. Moscow. Moscow!" Please note: this production contains some adult language and mature themes.

Nervous Theatre was last seen in Bozeman during their 2020 touring production of The Maids.

Virtual tickets for Mommy's Dead are $10.00, with a $25.00 option, allotting all additional profits to the actors. For more info or to purchase this event, go to TheEllenTheatre.org or call The Ellen Box Office at 585-5885. To learn more about Nervous Theatre visit NervousTheatre.com.