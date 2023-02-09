Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE GREAT DUBOIS Comes to The WYO Next Month

The performance is on Tuesday March 7 at 6:30pm.

Feb. 09, 2023  
The WYO welcomes The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety to the stage Tuesday March 7 at 6:30pm for a fast-paced, high-energy circus show for all ages! Showcasing incredible feats of juggling, hula hoops, unicycle, aerial, circus stunts, contortion, magic and audience interaction wrapped up in a blanket of comedy - this is the most unique 2-person circus show you will ever see!

Recently featured in Hugh Jackman's hit movie, "The Greatest Showman", The Great DuBois have amassed an impressive list of credits, including appearances in the Tony Award winning "Pippin" on Broadway, "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno", "Late Night with David Letterman", Britney Spears World Circus Tour, and the movie "Burlesque" to highlight just a few.

The award-winning combination of Michael DuBois and Viktoria Grimmy have five generations of circus performing between them, wowing crowds at countless performances all over the world and they'll be at the WYO this March to wow you!

The Great DuBois performance is sponsored by WYO's Educational Series Sponsors: Homer A & Mildred S. Scott Foundation, The Witzel Family Foundation, Whitney Benefits, Robbins Dermatology, First Interstate Bank and Wyoming Arts Council with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming Legislature with additional support from Frank & Georgia Boley, Seymour Thickman Family Foundation and Susan Scott Heyneman Foundation.




