Sensory-Friendly Performance Of Disney's NEWSIES Announced At Missoula Community Theatre

The Missoula Community Theatre is proud to present a sensory-friendly performance of Disney's Newsies - The Broadway Musical on Wednesday, May 8 at 6:30 PM. Taking place at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts, this performance is produced specifically for people on the autism spectrum.

A "sensory-friendly" performance involves a shorter show length, toned-down sounds and lights, and visual glow stick cues for the audience that indicate unexpected noises and changes. The glow sticks also help the audience members understand when to applaud. If an audience member needs to take a break, the MCT lobby will contain a "cozy corner" replete with pillows, blankets, a rocking chair, toys, and books. A Social Story describing the performance experience is available at MCTinc.org.

Tickets for this general seating show may be purchased at the MCT Box Office. For more information, or to purchase tickets, call 406-728-PLAY(7529). Tickets are not available on-line.





Related Articles Shows View More Montana Stories

More Hot Stories For You