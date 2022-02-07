Multi-Awarded Country Band 'Lonestar' Takes the Stage At Alberta Bair Theater, June 11

Alberta Bair Theater presents multi-awarded country music band Lonestar on Saturday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m. With a new album of re-recorded hit songs, TEN to 1, Lonestar revisits ten of their chart topping hits, reflecting how the band has evolved as musicians over the years through thousands of live performances.

On this latest album, TEN to 1, the band members were mindful of striking a balance between preserving the sonic elements fans are familiar with-and not repeating them. "It was a high wire act trying to figure out how to change it a little bit and not throw people off too much," lead guitarist Michael Britt says. "I've seen bands that when they do the big hits that I know, and they change it up too much, I feel disappointed. I think people want to sing along-the vocal melody is what people really are latching onto the majority of time."

From their early hits of "No News" "Come Cryin' To Me" and "Everything's Changed" to their power ballad No. 1 "Amazed" and newer hits "What About Now," "Mr. Mom," and "I'm Already There," Lonestar approached these songs with fresh ears from both a musical and studio perspective.

"We've all played these songs live so much that we've morphed them over the years and play them a little bit differently," says Dean Sams who performs keyboards, acoustic guitar, and background vocals. "In re-recording them, it was taking all the different things that we have done and harnessing it into the best direction for today.

Drew Womack, who joined the band in 2021 as the lead vocalist, put his own soulful spin on the songs. No stranger to chart success, Womack co-wrote Kenny Chesney's first No. 1 hit "She's Got It All." His former band Sons of the Desert opened for Lonestar many times so the current band line-up feels right.

"It's a great feeling when one of your good friends is now one of your bandmates," says drummer Keech Rainwater. "And it shows on stage when we play. It comes through in the music, in the attitude, and the stage presence."

Lonestar has won many of the industry's top honors, including Academy of Country Music Award for New Vocal Group in 1996, Single and Song of the Year in 2000, along with Humanitarian of the Year in 2002. Lonestar has sold more than 10.5 million records. And the most recent milestone: The band is celebrating 30 years and the release of TEN to 1.

Tickets, starting at $35 + non-refundable fees, are on sale to the public at 10 am Friday, February 11 at the ABT Box Office at 2801 Third Ave N; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional non-refundable processing fees apply to phone and web sales.