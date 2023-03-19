Missoula Community Theatre Cancels Final Performances of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Due to Illness

The Missoula Community Theatre made the extremely difficult decision to cancel the final performances of The Bridges of Madison County this weekend (March 17-19), due to illness within in the company. This decision was heart-wrenching, but MCT is committed to the safety of everyone involved.

MCT was able to re-schedule TWO of the cancelled performances, which will be Sunday, April 2nd at 2PM and 6:30PM. An earlier Press Release stated a 2PM show on Saturday, April 1st but that is not able to be scheduled. Current ticket holders who wish to move to Sunday must contact MCT by 5PM on Friday, March 24th. After that time, the re-scheduled performances will be open to the public for sale.

All ticket holders are being contacted by the Box Office via email and phone this weekend. Patrons will have the opportunity to exchange, donate, request a refund or receive an electronic MCT gift card, beginning Monday, March 20th beginning at Noon.

MCT deeply appreciates the patience and flexibility of its patrons and supporters as they continue to come upon bridges to cross. The MCT Box Office may be reached at boxoffice@MCTinc.org, by phone (406) 728-7529 or at MCT, Noon to 5PM, M-F.

MCT, Inc 200 N Adams Street Missoula, MT 59802 www.MCTinc.org