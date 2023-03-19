Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Missoula Community Theatre Cancels Final Performances of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Due to Illness

MCT was able to re-schedule two of the canceled performances, which will be Sunday, April 2nd at 2PM and 6:30PM. 

Mar. 19, 2023  

The Missoula Community Theatre made the extremely difficult decision to cancel the final performances of The Bridges of Madison County this weekend (March 17-19), due to illness within in the company. This decision was heart-wrenching, but MCT is committed to the safety of everyone involved.

MCT was able to re-schedule TWO of the cancelled performances, which will be Sunday, April 2nd at 2PM and 6:30PM. An earlier Press Release stated a 2PM show on Saturday, April 1st but that is not able to be scheduled. Current ticket holders who wish to move to Sunday must contact MCT by 5PM on Friday, March 24th. After that time, the re-scheduled performances will be open to the public for sale.

All ticket holders are being contacted by the Box Office via email and phone this weekend. Patrons will have the opportunity to exchange, donate, request a refund or receive an electronic MCT gift card, beginning Monday, March 20th beginning at Noon.

MCT deeply appreciates the patience and flexibility of its patrons and supporters as they continue to come upon bridges to cross. The MCT Box Office may be reached at boxoffice@MCTinc.org, by phone (406) 728-7529 or at MCT, Noon to 5PM, M-F.

MCT, Inc 200 N Adams Street Missoula, MT 59802 www.MCTinc.org



Missoula Community Theatre Cancels Performances Of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, Mar Photo
Missoula Community Theatre Cancels Performances Of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, March 17-19
The Missoula Community Theatre has made the extremely difficult decision to cancel the  final performances of The Bridges of Madison County this weekend (March 17-19), due to illness within in  the company. This decision is heart-wrenching, but MCT is committed to the safety of everyone involved. 
SIP N SHOP Event Announces as Fundraiser For MCT Photo
SIP N' SHOP Event Announces as Fundraiser For MCT
 If you love spring, sipping, shopping and supporting a worthy organization, then Sip n’ Shop for MCT is where you want to be on Thursday, March 30th from 6-8PM.
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage Return to the WYO Photo
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage Return to the WYO
The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sheridan, to present the “Queen of Bluegrass,” Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the WYO Theater Friday April 21 at 7pm. This performance marks the fourth time Rhonda and her band has performed in Sheridan – most recently in 2017 to a sold-out crowd!
WYO Welcomes Larry Mitchell Back to the Stage Photo
WYO Welcomes Larry Mitchell Back to the Stage
 The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center once again welcomes Grammy Award Winner and guitar-shredding artist Larry Mitchell to the WYO Stage. On Saturday April 1 at 7pm award-winning singer/songwriter Randi Driscoll will open the performance followed by Larry Mitchell who will be supported onstage by a few talented (and lucky) local bandmates.

More Hot Stories For You


Missoula Community Theatre Cancels Performances Of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, March 17-19Missoula Community Theatre Cancels Performances Of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, March 17-19
March 17, 2023

The Missoula Community Theatre has made the extremely difficult decision to cancel the  final performances of The Bridges of Madison County this weekend (March 17-19), due to illness within in  the company. This decision is heart-wrenching, but MCT is committed to the safety of everyone involved. 
SIP N' SHOP Event Announces as Fundraiser For MCTSIP N' SHOP Event Announces as Fundraiser For MCT
March 17, 2023

 If you love spring, sipping, shopping and supporting a worthy organization, then Sip n’ Shop for MCT is where you want to be on Thursday, March 30th from 6-8PM.
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage Return to the WYORhonda Vincent & The Rage Return to the WYO
March 15, 2023

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sheridan, to present the “Queen of Bluegrass,” Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the WYO Theater Friday April 21 at 7pm. This performance marks the fourth time Rhonda and her band has performed in Sheridan – most recently in 2017 to a sold-out crowd!
WYO Welcomes Larry Mitchell Back to the StageWYO Welcomes Larry Mitchell Back to the Stage
March 10, 2023

 The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center once again welcomes Grammy Award Winner and guitar-shredding artist Larry Mitchell to the WYO Stage. On Saturday April 1 at 7pm award-winning singer/songwriter Randi Driscoll will open the performance followed by Larry Mitchell who will be supported onstage by a few talented (and lucky) local bandmates.
THE FAB FOUR Tribute Show Comes to Alberta BairTHE FAB FOUR Tribute Show Comes to Alberta Bair
March 8, 2023

The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute will perform The Beatles' 'Rubber Soul' in its entirety, as well as a collection of their greatest hits, on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Alberta Bair Theater.
share