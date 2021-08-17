Missoula Children's Theatre Announce Fall Children's Class

A Year With Frog and Toad KIDS was originally scheduled to begin this past February, but MCT hit the pause button until the 2021-2022 school year. Now that school is starting, this fun class is back on track and ready for your K-8 student to begin September 14th, exploring the classic friendship of Frog and Toad!

The Missoula Children's Theatre will begin A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS classes on Tuesday, September 14th. Classes will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 PM-6 PM and each weekday during the final week. There will be two public performances on Friday, November 19th at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Show times are 5:00PM and 7:00 PM. Tuition for the class is $175.00 per student.

Adapted from Arnold Lobel's timeless books and the Tony-nominated Broadway hit, A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS follows two best forest friends through the season changes of a year. Cheerful Frog and grumpy Toad find lots of ways to have fun together and help each other along life's bumpy paths, when sandwiches get wet, and kites won't fly.

Fans of the Frog and Toad books will recognize the wonderful, woodsy characters and roles available in the show, including Turtle, Mouse, Lizard, Snails, Birds, Squirrels, and Moles, as well as Frog and Toad.

The Missoula Children's Theatre has safely produced children's programs since early summer of 2020 and will continue to do everything possible to ensure a safe and fun environment for every class, every day. Registration for A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS is sponsored by Langel & Associates, PC and Missoula Pediatric Dentistry, PC. Registration is available online at www.MCTinc.org.