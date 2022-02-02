MCT Center for the Performing Arts to Present FOOTLOOSE: SCHOOL EDITION

It's time to cut loose...Footloose! Experience a one-hour version of the exciting and iconic musical at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts, Thursday, February 10th through Saturday, February 12th.

Footloose: School Edition is going to knock your socks off, courtesy of 31 talented middle and high school students who began their rehearsals November! The show is appropriate for all ages with performances on Thursday, February 10th at 7PM, Friday, February 11th at 7PM and Saturday, February 12th at 5PM.

Footloose: School Edition is based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford, who also wrote the lyrics. Tom Snow wrote the music and the stage adaptation is courtesy of Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie. Additional music is provided by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman.

Marta Knodle, MCT's Education Director, is also directing the production, Arielle Nachtigal is providing music direction and Annika Charlson is serving as choreographer. Knodle is impressed by the work of this cast, stating "We are so proud of the hard work and dedication shown by the students participating in the Footloose Production Class. Amid the challenges brought on by putting up a musical during a pandemic, they were able to create dynamic characters and nail the rocking choreography. MCT's Production Classes allow students to gain theatre skills and experience. We are teaching them how to take part in a professional musical production, be responsible and committed, work hard, collaborate, take feedback and direction, and be proud of their achievements. Our Production Classes serve as a bridge between our children's programming and the Missoula Community Theatre, laying the groundwork for students to be ready for participation in community productions in the future."

Tickets are available online at MCTinc.org, by calling (406) 728-7529 or at the MCT Box Office, M-F Noon to 5PM. Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children and seniors. Footloose: School Edition is sponsored by Missoula Current, Langel & Associates, P.C., Missoula Pediatric Dentistry and is a production of the Missoula Children's Theatre. Masks are required for ages 2 and older to be worn when visiting MCT, for the safety of patrons, volunteers and staff. MCT is grateful for the cooperation of the public.