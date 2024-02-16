Lúnasa & Eileen Ivers Come to Alberta Bair Theater In Three Weeks!

Lúnasa & Eileen Ivers will hit the Alberta Bair Theater stage in just 3 weeks on Friday, March 8, at 7:30 P.M.

Named for an ancient Celtic harvest festival, Lúnasa was formed in 1997 from members of some of the greatest Irish groups of the previous decade. From the start, the band's complex arrangements and unique sound reshaped the boundaries of traditional music and energized audiences the world over. Having since sold over a quarter of a million records and performed over 2,000 shows, Lúnasa has won multiple awards and become one of the most influential bands in the history of traditional music.

Grammy-Awarded and Emmy-nominated, Eileen Ivers, continues to push the fiddling tradition boundaries from a folk music staple to a fiercely fresh, powerfully beautiful, intensely driving world stage experience. Eileen has performed with Sting, Fiddlers 3 with Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg and Regina Carter, Patti Smith, Al Di Meola, The Chieftains, was the groundbreaking Musical Star of Riverdance, a founding member of Cherish the Ladies, a former member of the Hall & Oates band, a featured instrumentalist on soundtracks including Gangs of New York and Back to Titanic, and she is one of the most awarded All-Ireland Fiddle and Banjo champions ever. Eileen has been proclaimed “a national treasure” by NCTA Board Chairman George Holt as she celebrates her 30 plus year career as a performer, composer, producer, songwriter, band leader, educator, multi-instrumentalist, and renowned pioneer in connecting her American, Irish traditional, jazz, blues, and world roots.

Tickets

$45, $35; $22.50 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 A.M.-5 P.M., Saturday 10 A.M.-2 P.M. at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406.256.6052; and on the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.

