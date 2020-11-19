LADIES NIGHT OUT with Heather McDonald Rescheduled at the Casper Events Center 

Spectra Venue Management at the Casper Events Center in collaboration with local health officials, have decided to postpone "Ladies Night Out" with Heather McDonald scheduled for Friday, December 4th.

General Manager of the Casper Events Center, Brad Murphy stated "We feel an obligation to our community to lead by example and make the safest choices possible when it comes to the safety and well-being of our guests, employees, and performers. In order to protect the health of the community and to prevent the potential spread of disease, we've decided to postpone this event. We're working diligently to secure and announce a new date, tentatively in Spring 2021."

Fans are asked to hold tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled date. For additional inquiries, please visit the Ladies Night Out event page or the COVID-19 information page at www.CasperEventsCenter.com.

