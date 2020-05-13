High School Students Move YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN from Whitefish Performing Arts Center to the Internet

The students of Alpine Theatre Project Performers from Flathead, Glacier, Whitefish, and Columbia Falls High Schools worked together to put on a virtual production of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, previously set to take place at Whitefish Performing Arts Center.

Founded in 2004 by three Broadway veterans, Betsi Morrison (Broadway's The Sound of Music), Luke Walrath (Broadway's 42nd Street), and David Ackroyd (Broadway's Children of a Lesser God), Alpine Theatre Project has been bringing Broadway talent, production, and education to Flathead Valley residents since 2004. Its artists have performed in over 190 Broadway productions, won 4 Tony Awards, 7 Emmy Awards, 4 Golden Globe Awards, and 1 Academy Award. Since its founding, ATP has become one of the most talked-about and unique cultural institutions in the Inland Northwest, with notices in the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, American Theatre Magazine, and Frommer's Budget Travel Magazine, which named ATP as one of the attractions that make Whitefish, Montana "One of the Top 10 Coolest Small Towns in America."

Click HERE to watch the virtual production of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You