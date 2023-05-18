HAIRSPRAY, ANNIE And SHREK Announced For 2024 Season Of Broadway At The Ford

Season tickets will go on sale on Thursday, June 1 at 10:00 am.

The Ramkota Hotel and the Ford Wyoming Center have announced the 2024 Season of Broadway at the Ford, including Hairspray on February 18, Shrek the Musical on March 12, and Annie on April 25. Season tickets will go on sale on Thursday, June 1 at 10:00 am.

HAIRSPRAY

FEBRUARY 18, 2024

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the '60s," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat," HAIRSPRAY is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times).

This all-new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

SHREK THE MUSICAL

MARCH 12, 2024

"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Yes, your favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar-winning, smash hit, DreamWorks animated film.

This Tony Award-winning fairy tale musical adventure features songs from Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo; Caroline, or Change), a sidesplitting book by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Kimberly Akimbo) and brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life.

ANNIE - APRIL 25, 2024

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production - just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

Annie, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

Season ticket prices are $245, $190, $165, and $110 each. Season tickets go on sale on Thursday, June 1st at 10:00 am and will be available online at Click Here, in-person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center, or by phone at 800-442-2256.




RELATED STORIES - Montana

Sabra Mack Returns to Alberta Bair This Month Photo
Sabra Mack Returns to Alberta Bair This Month

She’s back and ready to entertain you! Sabra Mack returns to Alberta Bair Theater for an evening of multi-genre music on Friday, May 26, at 7:00 p.m. Enjoy a mix of country, showtunes, rock & roll, gospel, and more!

Dr. JoVia Armstrong Wins the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice Partnership at U Photo
Dr. JoVia Armstrong Wins the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice Partnership at Ucross Award

  Ucross and the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice announced that acclaimed musician, composer and producer Dr. JoVia Armstrong of Charlottesville, Virginia, is the 2023 recipient of the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice Partnership at Ucross award.

Ucross Welcomes Anne Pendergast As Trustee Photo
Ucross Welcomes Anne Pendergast As Trustee

​​​​​​Ucross today announced that Anne Pendergast of Big Horn, Wyoming, has joined the artist residency program's Board of Trustees. Born and raised in Maine, Pendergast earned a BA from Bowdoin College and an MS in geology from Oregon State University, then moved to Wyoming in 1983 to work with an oil and gas exploration company in Casper. She served on the Board of Trustees for The Nature Conservancy Wyoming for 16 years and the National Advisory Council for The Brinton Museum for six years.

CHICAGO Comes to Alberta Bair Theater Next Month Photo
CHICAGO Comes to Alberta Bair Theater Next Month

The 25th anniversary tour of CHICAGO is coming to Alberta Bair Theater on Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.


Recommended For You