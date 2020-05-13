Grandstreet Theatre Announces Virtual Gala

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Grandstreet is hosting a virtual evening with an online silent auction, 45th season announcement, and a giveaway.

EACH $75 GALA TICKET INCLUDES:

• One boxed dinner from Chili O'Brien's

• One bottle of wine or sparkling cider

• Live-streamed music from Ten Years Gone

• Teaser Performances

• Online silent auction

• Chance to WIN our epic door prize!

Purchase a discounted season pass during our Virtual Gala for an additional chance to win the door prize!

Pick up your boxed dinner and wine at the L&C County Fairgrounds on May 23 from 3-5 PM on the west-end of the exhibit hall.

Want to pass on the dinner, wine, and door prize ticket but still want to hear the 20-21 season announcement, buy a discounted pass, or bid on the silent auction? Purchase a $3 GALA LITE registration, and stream the fun!

BONUS. If you buy a discounted season pass (even with your Gala Lite ticket), you will get an additional chance to win the door prize. You must be in Zoom where it happens to win!

