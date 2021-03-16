Gospel Music Icons Blind Boys Of Alabama to Stream Easter Concert

Alberta Bair Theater will partner with Gospel legends Blind Boys of Alabama on Good Friday, April 2 at 7 p.m. for a special Easter livestream from City Winery in Nashville. A portion of every ticket sold will benefit ABT. Individual and group tickets are available at albertabairtheater.org. Tickets grant 48-hour access to the stream to enjoy the entire holiday weekend.

The Blind Boys of Alabama Easter Weekend Special features a fresh set of old and new songs, with a few favorites carried over from their Christmas streaming show. Easter is a special time for any gospel group, especially a band that jammed with the Easter Bunny (known as 'E.B.') in the classic kids' film Hop.

The Blind Boys of Alabama are recognized worldwide as living legends of gospel music. Celebrated by The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the Recording Academy with Lifetime Achievement Awards, inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and winners of five Grammy Awards, they have attained the highest levels of achievement in a career that spans more than 70 years. The Blind Boys are known for crossing multiple musical boundaries with their remarkable interpretations of everything from traditional gospel favorites to contemporary spiritual material by songwriters such as Eric Clapton, Prince, and Tom Waits. They have appeared on recordings with many artists, including Lou Reed, Peter Gabriel, Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, Aaron Neville, Susan Tedeschi, Ben Harper, Patty Griffin and Taj Mahal. The Blind Boys of Alabama have also appeared on The Tonight Show, Late Night, The Grammy Awards, 60 Minutes, The Colbert Report and many other television shows.

Tickets are $18 and $25 and provide 48 hour access after the live performance on April 2 at 7 pm mountain time.