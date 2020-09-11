Glacier Orchestra Makes Changes to Ensure the Safety of Performers and Audience Members

The symphony will only include about 30 musicians, rather than their typical 60-70, and they will be spread out around the stage.

Glacier Symphony and chorale are making changes to keep their performers and audiences safer from COVID-19, KPAX reports.

"And they'll be separated. So, that's going to kinda create a unique sound," said John Zoltek, artistic director and conductor with Glacier Symphony. "It'll also allow for some interesting clarity with the music and you can really kinda hear the individual voices."

The chorale will rehearse in three separate small groups before coming together. All chorale members and musician aside from woodwinds are required to wear masks while they perform.

In addition, the audience is limited to 150 patrons, everyone must sit in the groups they came in. They will be socially distanced from other groups.

Read more and watch the full report on KPAX.

