Garden City Ballet Presents Virtual Production of THE NUTCRACKER

The Garden City Ballet will present a virtual production of The Nutcracker in lieu of its usual in-person production, KPAX reports. The company will be offering a professionally filmed video of The Nutcracker for purchase.

"We did small little chunks of The Nutcracker every weekend in little hour segments, and those were small, there were maybe at the most 10 to 12 dancers in the studio with us, and we had marks on the floor -- six-foot marks -- so we knew where they were supposed to stand," said Artistic Director Michele Antonioli.

Dancers were required to wear masks while rehearsing and performing.

"I read somewhere that it's like dancing at sea level, to dancing at 5,000 feet, that oxygen deprivation is something similar, but you build up an ability to do that, and they're doing it," said Antonioli.

