GREASE Will Play Cody Theatre in Wyoming
Directed and choreographed by Elizabeth Fernandez, the production will feature twelve local performers and nine dancers from Rocky Mountain School of the Arts.
The Cody Theatre Company will present Grease at the historic Cody Theatre in Cody, Wyoming, October 29 through November 1, 2026. Tickets for the five scheduled performances are reportedly nearing sellout.
Featuring a cast of 12 regional performers, nine dancers from the Rocky Mountain School of the Arts, and three professional performers from Wisconsin, Texas, and Massachusetts, the production is directed and choreographed by Elizabeth Fernandez, with music direction by Kathryn Lowell.
Produced by nonprofit performing arts organization Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, Grease features a book, music, and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey.
Set at Rydell High School in the 1950s, the musical follows the romance between Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski as they navigate teenage friendships, romance, and social expectations. The score includes favorites such as "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," and "We Go Together."
For the 7 p.m. performance on Halloween, Saturday, October 31, audience members attending in full Halloween costumes will receive 10% off concession purchases. Those dressed in complete Grease-themed or 1950s-era costumes will receive 20% off concessions.
Performance Schedule:
- Thursday, October 29 at 7 p.m.
- Friday, October 30 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31 at 1 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31 at 7 p.m.
- Sunday, November 1 at 4 p.m.
Performances will take place at the Cody Theatre, located at 1171 Sheridan Avenue in Cody, Wyoming. The production runs approximately two hours, including a 15-minute intermission.
Children ages five and younger will not be admitted. The production contains adult humor, language, and innuendo, and all attendees must have their own tickets and seats.
Tickets are available in advance at www.codytheater.com or by calling 307-527-9973. Tickets purchased at the door, if available, will cost an additional $2.50 per ticket.
For more information about the production, including the full cast list, visit codytheater.com/thecodytheatrecompany.
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