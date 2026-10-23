GREASE Will Play Cody Theatre in Wyoming

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The Cody Theatre Company will present Grease at the historic Cody Theatre in Cody, Wyoming, October 29 through November 1, 2026. Tickets for the five scheduled performances are reportedly nearing sellout.

Featuring a cast of 12 regional performers, nine dancers from the Rocky Mountain School of the Arts, and three professional performers from Wisconsin, Texas, and Massachusetts, the production is directed and choreographed by Elizabeth Fernandez, with music direction by Kathryn Lowell.

Produced by nonprofit performing arts organization Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, Grease features a book, music, and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey.

Set at Rydell High School in the 1950s, the musical follows the romance between Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski as they navigate teenage friendships, romance, and social expectations. The score includes favorites such as "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," and "We Go Together."

For the 7 p.m. performance on Halloween, Saturday, October 31, audience members attending in full Halloween costumes will receive 10% off concession purchases. Those dressed in complete Grease-themed or 1950s-era costumes will receive 20% off concessions.

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, October 29 at 7 p.m.

Friday, October 30 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 31 at 1 p.m.

Saturday, October 31 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 1 at 4 p.m.

Performances will take place at the Cody Theatre, located at 1171 Sheridan Avenue in Cody, Wyoming. The production runs approximately two hours, including a 15-minute intermission.

Children ages five and younger will not be admitted. The production contains adult humor, language, and innuendo, and all attendees must have their own tickets and seats.

Tickets are available in advance at www.codytheater.com or by calling 307-527-9973. Tickets purchased at the door, if available, will cost an additional $2.50 per ticket.

For more information about the production, including the full cast list, visit codytheater.com/thecodytheatrecompany.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 05 Hrs 36 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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