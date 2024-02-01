DRUMLINE LIVE Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Three Weeks!

DRUMLine Live will hit the Alberta Bair Theater stage in 3 weeks on Thursday, February 22, at 7:30 P.M.

DRUMLine Live, the show-stopping attraction created by the musical team behind 20th Century Fox's hit movies, “Drumline” and “Drumline: A New Beat,” has paraded onto some of the biggest theater stages in America, Japan, and Korea, and performed more than 300 shows since 2009. Now it's time for a BRAND-NEW show, with new music and choreography. The legendary Historically Black College and University (HBCU) band experience comes alive with this world-class cast of percussionists, musicians, and dancers. Be prepared to laugh, sing, dance, and cry, because DRUMLine Live is a high-octane musical roller coaster ride that is guaranteed to touch every emotion in your body.

With riveting rhythms, bold beats, and ear-grabbing energy, the stage show is a synchronized musical showcase of the HBCU experience. Incorporating original compositions and soul-infused interpretations of Top 40 hits, group performances range from colorful, choreographed routines to heavy doses of drum riffs and cadences.

Prior to the DRUMLine Live performance, Billings West, Senior, Skyview, and Laurel high schools' drumlines will work with DRUMLine performers in a cadence workshop. They will perform their cadences at ABT prior to DRUMLine's evening performance beginning at 7 P.M. on Thursday, February 22.

Thank you to the sponsor of this performance: Planet 106.9.

Tickets, $75, $60 + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 A.M.-5 P.M., Saturday 10 A.M.-2 P.M. at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406.256.6052; and on the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.