DRUMLINE LIVE Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Three Weeks!

DRUMLine Live is the show-stopping attraction created by the musical team behind 20th Century Fox's hit movies, “Drumline” and “Drumline: A New Beat."

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
JOHNNY CASH - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Plays Alberta Bair Theater On Thursday, Febr Photo 3 JOHNNY CASH - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Plays Alberta Bair Theater On Thursday, February 1
BRASS TRANSIT Comes to the WYO in February Photo 4 BRASS TRANSIT Comes to the WYO in February

DRUMLINE LIVE Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Three Weeks!

DRUMLine Live will hit the Alberta Bair Theater stage in 3 weeks on Thursday, February 22, at 7:30 P.M.

DRUMLine Live, the show-stopping attraction created by the musical team behind 20th Century Fox's hit movies, “Drumline” and “Drumline: A New Beat,” has paraded onto some of the biggest theater stages in America, Japan, and Korea, and performed more than 300 shows since 2009. Now it's time for a BRAND-NEW show, with new music and choreography. The legendary Historically Black College and University (HBCU) band experience comes alive with this world-class cast of percussionists, musicians, and dancers. Be prepared to laugh, sing, dance, and cry, because DRUMLine Live is a high-octane musical roller coaster ride that is guaranteed to touch every emotion in your body.

With riveting rhythms, bold beats, and ear-grabbing energy, the stage show is a synchronized musical showcase of the HBCU experience. Incorporating original compositions and soul-infused interpretations of Top 40 hits, group performances range from colorful, choreographed routines to heavy doses of drum riffs and cadences.

Prior to the DRUMLine Live performance, Billings West, Senior, Skyview, and Laurel high schools' drumlines will work with DRUMLine performers in a cadence workshop. They will perform their cadences at ABT prior to DRUMLine's evening performance beginning at 7 P.M. on Thursday, February 22.

Thank you to the sponsor of this performance: Planet 106.9.

Tickets, $75, $60 + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 A.M.-5 P.M., Saturday 10 A.M.-2 P.M. at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406.256.6052; and on the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales. 




RELATED STORIES - Montana

1
DRUMLINE LIVE Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Three Weeks! Photo
DRUMLINE LIVE Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Three Weeks!

DRUMLine Live will hit the Alberta Bair Theater stage in 3 weeks on Thursday, February 22, at 7:30 P.M.

2
Damn Tall Buildings To Perform Live At The Ellen Theatre March 1 Photo
Damn Tall Buildings To Perform Live At The Ellen Theatre March 1

Brooklyn's Damn Tall Buildings to Perform at The Ellen Theatre in Bozeman, MT on March 1st, 2024. Catch this bluegrass trio, led by Bozeman native Avery Ballotta, for a night of Americana roots and contemporary finesse.

3
HAIRSPRAY is Coming to Alberta Bair Theater This Month Photo
HAIRSPRAY is Coming to Alberta Bair Theater This Month

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome HAIRSPRAY in 3 weeks on Saturday, January 17 for two performances – 2 P.M. and 7:30 P.M. Learn more here!

4
JOHNNY CASH - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Plays Alberta Bair Theater On Thursday, Febr Photo
JOHNNY CASH - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Plays Alberta Bair Theater On Thursday, February 1

JOHNNY CASH – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE is bringing songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to Alberta Bair Theater on February 1 at 7:30 P.M. in a way that audiences haven't seen or heard before.

More Hot Stories For You

HAIRSPRAY is Coming to Alberta Bair Theater This MonthHAIRSPRAY is Coming to Alberta Bair Theater This Month
JOHNNY CASH - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Plays Alberta Bair Theater On Thursday, February 1JOHNNY CASH - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Plays Alberta Bair Theater On Thursday, February 1
Ucross Earns Major National, State Grants, Including NEA And Wyoming Cultural TrustUcross Earns Major National, State Grants, Including NEA And Wyoming Cultural Trust
BRASS TRANSIT Comes to the WYO in FebruaryBRASS TRANSIT Comes to the WYO in February

Videos

Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Video
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)
View all Videos

Montana SHOWS
Wild West Spectacular the Musical in Montana Wild West Spectacular the Musical
The Cody Theatre (6/27-8/10)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Mean Girls in Montana Mean Girls
Alberta Bair Theatre (2/27-2/27)
Hairspray in Montana Hairspray
Alberta Bair Theatre (2/17-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You