DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Comes to the WYO This Month

The performance is on February 23, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Comes to the WYO This Month

Dinosaur World LIVE! will bring an interactive evening of “roarsome fun” to the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center February 23, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

Dinosaur World LIVE! allows families to discover the pre-historic world of dinosaurs. Special guests will include the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus.

The show has become an international hit, utilizing masterful puppetry to entertain and teach families about dinosaurs. The dinosaurs were designed and created by Max Humphries, who is known for his experimental mechanism and novel puppet forms. 

Tickets for the show are available through the WYO box office. The cost is $18 per adult, $16 for seniors and military members, $14 for students and $10 for children ages 12 and younger. To purchase tickets, see Click Here, call 307-672-9084 or stop by the box office at 42 N. Main St.

This show is sponsored by the WYO’s Major Season Sponsors: Best Western Sheridan Center, Ron & Kris Butler, Scott Davis & Mary Ludemann, E.C. & Edith Gwillim Memorial Fund, Kim & Mary Kay Love, Forrest E. Mars Charitable Foundation, Gary & Susan Miller, Joe F. & Roberta H. Napier Fund, Sheridan Media, Standish Family Fund, Thickman Family Foundation, The Welch Foundation and Wolf Creek Charitable.

Educational Series Sponsors also include: Homer A. & Mildred S. Scott Foundation, McDonald’s, Robbins Dermatology, Whitney Benefits and the Wyoming Arts Council with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and Wyoming Legislature.

With additional support from Sheridan EyeCare, Davis & Cannon, Stephanie’s Purpose, Broken Arrow Ranch, First Northern Bank and Jeanette Trohkimoinen.


 




