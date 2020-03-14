DARK WATERS At The Ellen is Postponed

Ellen Theatre's upcoming screening of DARK WATERS has been changed from March 26 to May 27 at 7:30.

DARK WATERS screens at The Ellen Theatre on Thursday, May 27 at 7:30 PM. The New York Times calls the film "exceedingly well-executed". Inspired by a shocking true story, a tenacious attorney (Mark Ruffalo) uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world's largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything - his future, his family, and his own life - to expose the truth.

Tickets to Dark Waters are $7.50 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling the Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.





Related Articles Shows View More Montana Stories

More Hot Stories For You