Cody Theatre Welcomes Travelers to WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL

Traveling through the rugged vastness of Wyoming you may not expect to find a 3 time award winning "Best Wild West Show". Non the less, between Yellowstone and the Big Horns is the historic Cody Theatre that for the past 3 summers has housed "Wild West Spectacular the Musical". The West has always been unexpected and unpredictable and this musical is no exception.

Wild West Spectacular The Musical is the result of many years of thought and research by Elizabeth Fernandez, the Founder and Executive Director of non-profit Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre in Cody, Wyoming. As a trained dancer, choreographer, and dance instructor; Fernandez dreamed of producing a show about the history of the area where she grew up, set to what she loved; music and dancing.

There is no better inspiration than Cody, Wyoming's very own town founder and namesake, "Buffalo" Bill Cody. He himself was a dreamer and became known as the World's Greatest Showman with his traveling Wild West Show in the 1870's - early 1900's.

While in the town of Cody today, visitors can immerse themselves with many different attractions and museums of the "Wild West" but what better way to experience Buffalo Bill and his Wild West Show than through the showmanship of an entertaining historical and humorous musical. The "Wild West" is rich with stories and legends of sharpshooters, saloon girls, and other famous colorful characters like Annie Oakley, Frank Butler, and "Wild" Bill Hickok which are also portrayed in the show. From start to finish this musical has all ages laughing and tappin' their toes!

If you find yourself traveling through Wyoming this summer, add Wild West Spectacular The Musical on the list of "must sees". Tickets are available online at www.codywildwestshow.com. Tour buses and large groups are welcomed.





