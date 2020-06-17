Austin Adventures Launches Contest to Acknowledge and Honor America's Essential Workers

Award-winning active tour company Austin Adventures is celebrating the essential workers who have kept America going throughout the COVID-19 pandemic through their first-ever America's Essential Workers Contest.



"We are recognizing those who never rested or who didn't have the luxury of sheltering in place," said Dan Austin, the president and CEO of Austin Adventures. "America's essential workers have sacrificed their health and their family time for the rest of us. This is our way of saying thank you."



The winning essential worker will be rewarded with an all-inclusive trip for family of four on a six day/five-night Yellowstone National Park adventure vacation in 2021. In association with their travel partners at Life is Good, the winning family will also be outfitted with a Life Is Good/American Tourister luggage set.



"This is the time to reward not just the individual, but the families who sacrificed, as well," Austin said. "Think of the professional drivers who never stopped driving and ensured communities had the supplies they needed. Or think of the nurses who pulled double shifts while the rest of us were tucked in at home."



Nominators can submit nominations for candidates here. Criteria involve describing how the nominee is a worthy recipient and providing contact information for both nominators and nominees. Nominators also have the option of uploading pictures of their nominees. Nominations close October 1, 2020.



An impartial team at Austin Adventures will review all nominations and put the top 25 into a random drawing to be held by October 15, 2020. The top 25 finalists will win a Life is Good High Sierra backpack filled with Life is Good and Austin Adventures swag, as well as a $500 gift card toward any 2021 domestic adventure with Austin Adventures.



