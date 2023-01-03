Alberta Bair Theater Welcomes A Powerful Performance With DREAMERS

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Dreamers: Magos Herrera and Brooklyn Rider on Sunday, January 22 at 7:30 p.m.

With the bold and expressive singer Magos Herrera, celebrate the power of beauty as a political act, exploring the artistry of Violeta Parra, Federico Garcia Lorca, Gilberto Gil, Joao Gilberto, Octavio Paz, and others who dared to dream under repressive regimes. These artists have transcended the brutality through their work, work that represents love for humanity, love for democracy, and the inspiration to dream. Featuring evocative arrangements by Jaques Morelenbaum, Diego Schissi, Gonzalo Grau, Guillermo Klein, and Colin Jacobsen, we invite you to dream with us.

With their gripping performance style and unquenchable appetite for musical adventure, Brooklyn Rider has carved a singular space in the world of string quartets over their fifteen-year history. Defining the string quartet as a medium with deep historic roots and endless possibility for invention, they find equal inspiration in musical languages ranging from late Beethoven to Persian classical music to American roots music to the endlessly varied voices of living composers. Claiming no allegiance to either end of the historical spectrum, Brooklyn Rider most comfortably operates within the long arc of the tradition, seeking to illuminate works of the past with fresh insight while coaxing the malleable genre into the future through an inclusive programming vision, deep-rooted collaborations with a wide range of global tradition bearers, and the creation of thoughtful and relevant frames for commissioning projects.

Magos Herrera is regarded as one of the most expressive, beautiful voices and most active vocalists in the contemporary Latin American jazz scene. She is best known for her eloquent vocal improvisation and her bold style, that elegantly blends and surpasses language boundaries

This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. This performance is part of the Founding Directors Outstanding Performances series and kindly sponsored by Yellowstone Public Radio.

Tickets, $42, $32, $22 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.