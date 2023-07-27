ALL IN THE TIMING Comes to the WYO Theater

WYO PLAY’s resident Young Theatre Makers Ensemble will present All in the Timing, David Ives’s collection of one-act plays August 10 thru 12 at 7pm in the Mars Black Box Theater at the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center. Audiences will enjoy an evening of five short comedic plays: Sure Thing; Words, Words, Words; Philip Glass Buys a Loaf of Bread; The Philadelphia; Variations on the Death of Trotsky.

The Young Theatre Makers Ensemble will present these plays as part of a theatrical investigation. The public is invited to the Mars Black Box–which will be transformed into the David Ives Laboratory–where they will observe five different experiments with time, language, and human relationships. These examinations will look at the interactions between a couple trying to fall in love, three monkeys hard at work at their typewriters, a Russian Revolutionary and his wife (and more!).

ALL IN THE TIMING is presented by six members of the Young Theatre Makers Ensemble and three directors: Erin Butler, Ian Cannon-Wallace and Grace Cannon-Wallace. The Ensemble members include Grace Smith, Daniel Kahm, Sydney Knapp, Jordan Frey, Ted Keegan, and Jinxx Pozos. In this production, the Ensemble members take on several roles: actors, designers, dramaturg and student director.

Don’t miss this unique theatrical experience August 10, 11, 12! Due to mild adult language and themes, the performance is recommended age for audiences is 13 years and up.

All in the Timing is sponsored by the George Foundation with additional support from the Homer A. & Mildred S. Scott Family Foundation and supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.