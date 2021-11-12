Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to The Ellen Theatre

'Tis the season for a gift to be enjoyed by the entire family, so make a date and chase away the holiday humbug.

Nov. 12, 2021  

Montana TheatreWorks, producers of Damn Yankees, Annie, and Oklahoma!, proudly presents A Christmas Carol at The Ellen Theatre, December 3rd thru 22nd. Rekindle the holiday spirit with a visit to 1840s London.

All the beloved Dickens characters come to life including Tiny Tim, the Cratchit family, the Fezziwigs, and one particular misguided miser who is haunted by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet-to-Come. This year's yuletide tradition boasts a mix of professional actors from Chicago, local talent and longtime Montana favorite John Hosking in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. 'Tis the season for a gift to be enjoyed by the entire family, so make a date and chase away the holiday humbug.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol start at $20.50 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. For the safety of all, masks are encouraged. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to showtime.


