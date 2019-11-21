The University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance Will Present DANCE IN CONCERT

The University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance will hold an evening of diverse, unique and original choreography during its 2019-20 production of "Dance in Concert" this December.

"Dance in Concert," produced by dance Associate Professor Heidi Jones Eggert and visiting Assistant Professor Brooklyn Draper, runs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 5-7, as well as at 2 p.m. Dec. 7. All performances take place in the Montana Theatre in UM's Performing Arts and Radio/Television Center.

Tickets cost $12 for students, $16 for seniors, $20 for general admission and $10 for children 12 and under. Purchase tickets by calling the UMArts Box Office at 406-243-4581 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or ordering online at http://www.umt.edu/umarts/theatredance/.

The evening promises intriguing choreographic works by faculty, students and guest artists, bringing vastly different dances to UM's beautiful Montana Theatre in eight works.

This year's "Dance in Concert" features guest artist Cynthia Gutierrez-Garner, a renowned choreographer and dance educator committed to inclusion, representation and social consciousness. Gutierrez-Garner restaged her work "Camino Real" with 12 dance majors and costumes designed by theatre Professor Alessia Carpoca. "Camino Real" is a modern group work inspired by the human vulnerability and fragility at the center of the border crisis. This piece examines the complex and often divisive issue through an abstract lens, maintaining focus on the compassion necessary for resolution.

Eggert, head of UM's dance program, makes a tongue-in-cheek comment on the evolution of courtship and grandeur, as seen through the dance trends from the 17th through the 21st century, in "Livin' Vivaldi Loca." "Dance in Concert" also premieres Draper's newest work.

The night also is a special opportunity for three students graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in dance. Alyssa Enright, Tiki Preston and Kyle Robinson will present their creative projects as the culmination of four years of hard work and dedication to their craft. Additionally, local professional company Bare Bait Dance will make a special appearance with an excerpt from their most recent production, "Here Be Dragons." By popular demand, Logan Prichard, a Missoula favorite and recent UM B.F.A. graduate, along with Preston, will perform "Biovular Associates," a duet they premiered in the spring.





