Alberta Bair Theater Invites Patrons To Come See Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt Together On Stage

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt Together on Stage on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Lyle Lovett is a singer, composer, and actor who has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

Whether touring as a Duo or with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.

Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician. His works, rich and eclectic, are some of the most beloved of any artist working today.

John Hiatt is one of America's most respected and influential singer-songwriters. "You know how writing goes for me, "John Hiatt says, offering a glimpse into his creative process. "I get a couple of lines going, and then I just tag along as the songs start to reveal themselves. You've just gotta jump inside and take the ride."

Hiatt has been on that ride - as have we all, tagging along right beside him - for more than four decades now. In fact, since the release of his 1974 debut, Hangin' Around the Observatory, rarely has more than a year or two passed without a new Hiatt collection hitting the shelves.

In total, John has released 26 critically embraced solo albums as well as an album with the legendary group Little Village with Ry Cooder, Nick Lowe and Jim Keltner. His most recent studio album, Leftover Feelings, is a collaboration with Dobro Master Jerry Douglas that was recorded at the historical RCA Studio B in Nashville.

As a credit to John's songwriting career, over 400 of his songs have been recorded by artists ranging from Bonnie Raitt to Eric Clapton and BB King to Bob Dylan and Iggy Pop.

Since 2000 he's been on a remarkable late-career run, releasing a dozen acclaimed studio albums and embarking on numerous tours in the U.S. and abroad.

John's esteemed career has earned him 10 GRAMMY award nominations, his own star on Nashville's Walk of Fame, the 2019 BMI Troubadour award, the Americana Music Association's 2008 Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting, has been inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and he was saluted at the Indiana Governor's Arts Awards.

