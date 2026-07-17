SOUVENIR to Open at Theatre L'Homme Dieu This July
Cheryl Willis and Jake Endres star in Angela Timberman's production at Bursch Family Hall in Alexandria, Minnesota.
Theatre L'Homme Dieu will present Souvenir by Stephen Temperley, produced by Gremlin Theatre of St. Paul, at Bursch Family Hall in Alexandria, Minnesota.
For more than half a century, the name Florence Foster Jenkins has produced explosions of laughter. Not unreasonably so, as this wealthy social eccentric suffered under the delusion that she was a great coloratura soprano... when in fact she was incapable of producing two consecutive notes in tune! Nevertheless, her annual recitals in the ballroom of the Ritz Carlton brought her extraordinary fame and a growing mob of fans who packed her recitals - stuffing their mouths with handkerchiefs to stifle their laughter, which Mrs. Jenkins blissfully mistook for cheers.
Souvenir is directed by Angela Timberman, featuring Cheryl Willis as Florence Foster Jenkins and Jake Endres as Cosme McMoon. The show features designs by Carl Schoenborn, Sarah Bauer, C. Andrew Mayer and Rawl Blackett, and is stage managed by Sarah Bauer. The show is presented by Gremlin Theatre of St. Paul
Souvenir will be performed for six performances only: Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Thursday matinees at 1:30. Performances are in Theatre L'Homme Dieu's Bursch Family Hall, located at 1875 County Road 120 NE in Alexandria, Minnesota. Single tickets are $40 and are now available online.
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