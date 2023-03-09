SONGBOOK LIVE! Celebrates Women Songwriters In An All-New Show THE WOMEN WHO WROTE THE SONGS

Lakeshore Players is present The Women Who Wrote the Songs an all-new edition of James A. Rocco's Award-Winning Songbook Series on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 2:30 PM.

This edition of The Songbook Live features a collection of intimate and personal performances of songs by some of the greatest female pioneers in music history. These trailblazing women include Dorothy Fields, who wrote over 400 songs during her six-decade career such as I Can't Give You Anything But Love, I'm In The Mood For Love, Pick Yourself Up Dust Yourself Off, On The Sunny Side of the Street, and Big Spender; Joni Mitchell whose hits include Both Sides Now, Big Yellow Taxi; Billie Holiday who is known for her iconic renditions of God Bless the Child and Strange Fruit; Amy Winehouse who wrote classic hits like Rehab and Valerie; Dolly Parton whose songs like Jolene and I Will Always Love You have become timeless classics; and Carole King whose hits include Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow and Natural Woman.

Created and hosted by Broadway veteran and the former producing Artistic Director of The Ordway, James A. Rocco, each edition of the Songbook Series is an extraordinary collection of your favorite songs.

"These writers have created some of the most iconic music in our culture," says Rocco. "We are so excited to bring their timeless songs alive with passionate performances that pay tribute to their incredible work."

Lori Dokken, the renowned Twin Cities pianist known for her ability to transform a piano into an entire orchestra will join Rocco - stay tuned to uncover further top-notch cast members in the weeks ahead!

From blues to country, folk to Broadway standards, The Women Who Wrote the Songs pays tribute to the women who changed the music industry with their incredible strength and talent.

Don't miss your chance to experience these timeless classics as they come alive in a unique way you won't find anywhere else! Tickets are available now online at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229703®id=63&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lakeshoreplayers.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1concert-series-2021 or through our box office at 651 478-7427.

There's free parking onsite, and every seat is an excellent seat at the intimate Lakeshore Players Theatre at HANIFL Center for the Performing Arts.

For a peak at highlights from this and other Songbooks, visit the Songbook YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSJ4u7_GVpvVdcCf1B_mEhQ

Songbook Live! is an outgrowth of the wildly successful Broadway Songbook series, which played for seven years at The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts and venues around the country. Songbook Live! has expanded the concept to include all popular music styles, with live and virtual experiences. The brainchild of Broadway veteran and recording artist James A. Rocco, the Songbook is the Winner of Broadway World's best Streamed Concert of 2021. Past Songbooks have explored the legacies of Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Johnny Mercer, Kander and Ebb, The 1950s, The Singers and Songwriters of the 1970s, Hollywood, The Birth of Rock and Roll, Contemporary Broadway, The California Songbook and many more.