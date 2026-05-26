Review: THE MOST HAPPY FELLA at Ten Thousand Things

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ten Thousand Things Theater’s The Most Happy Fella is one of those shows that sneaks up on you emotionally. It’s based on Sidney Howard’s They Knew What They Wanted, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, and at its core it’s really just about people trying to figure out love, mistakes, and what they actually want out of life.

The thing that works best here is how unforced everything feels. Nobody is overacting or pushing for big moments — it all just kind of unfolds in a really natural way. Pedro R. Bayón does a nice job as Tony Esposito, making him feel like a real person instead of just “the lead.” Julia Diaz also stands out because she’s so flexible in her roles and brings a lot of personality without making it feel exaggerated.

Because Ten Thousand Things performs in such an intimate setup, you notice all the small stuff — expressions, reactions, little pauses — and that’s where a lot of the emotion comes through. It makes the story feel closer and more personal than a typical big stage production.

The music fits in smoothly too. It doesn’t feel like the show stops for songs; instead, they just grow out of the scenes. The live instruments especially help set the mood and give everything a warm, lived-in feel.

There’s not a lot of flashy design, and that actually helps it. The focus stays on the characters and their relationships, which is really where the heart of the show is.

Overall, it’s a simple story told in a simple way, but it still lands because the performances feel honest. It’s funny in some parts, kind of sad in others, and very human throughout.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Reader Reviews

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...