Review: THE EVERGREEN TOUR 2026: HUNTER HAYES at Fine Line Minneapolis

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Hunter Hayes played Fine Line on April 12, 2026, and the whole night just felt really easy and real—in a good way. No huge production, no crazy effects, just a packed room and people who actually wanted to be there.

The openers set the tone pretty well. Frankie Jonas came out first and had a fun, laid-back vibe that got people warmed up without trying too hard. Then The Byzantines came on and brought a bit more energy, so by the time Hunter hit the stage, the crowd was already fully in it.

He opened with “Evergreen,” which was kind of a chill way to start, but it worked. It didn’t feel like he was trying to go big right away—more like easing everyone into it. Then “Storm Warning” came in and flipped the energy pretty fast, and from there it stayed up.

One thing that stood out was how he changed little things in the songs. “Until She Comes Along” had this longer outro where he just let it ride, and it felt more live and less like just replaying the track. Same with “Everybody’s Got Somebody but Me”—that ending turned into a full crowd singalong, like he could’ve just stopped singing and it wouldn’t have mattered.

There was a stretch where things slowed down a bit with “Every Piece,” “Wait,” and “Missing You,” and you could actually hear the room get quieter during “Fragile,” which doesn’t always happen. It felt more personal without being overly serious.

Probably one of the best moments was when he did “Light Me Up” acoustic because someone in the crowd asked for it. No band, nothing fancy—just him. In a small place like that, it hits way harder.

Toward the end, things picked back up again. “21,” “One Shot,” and especially “I Want Crazy” got everyone loud and moving again. It felt like the kind of moment where nobody wanted the night to end yet.

Closing with “Wanted” just made sense. Everyone knows it, so the whole room was singing, and in a smaller venue like Fine Line, it just felt more close and real than usual.

Honestly, that’s what made the show work. It wasn’t about big visuals or anything—it was just a solid performance, a good crowd, and that kind of connection you don’t always get at bigger shows.

Photo by Sam Sabanish

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