Review: THE CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURES OF TURTLE BOY at Mixed Blood Theatre

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The Choose Your Own Adventures of Turtle Boy is exactly the kind of show that feels at home at the Minnesota Fringe Festival. Created and performed by Emmanuel Elpenord, this one-person puppet show puts the audience in the middle of the action and lets them help decide where the story goes.

Elpenord plays Turtle Boy, a bashful but rowdy character who takes the audience on an adventure that feels part action movie, part puppet show, and part improvisational comedy. The audience gets involved through call-and-response and other moments of participation, making everyone in the room part of the performance.

The puppetry is one of the highlights. Elpenord gives Turtle Boy a distinct personality and uses his physical performance to bring the character and the story to life. Even though there is only one performer onstage, the production doesn't feel empty. Elpenord keeps things moving and makes good use of the space.

The audience participation also adds an element of unpredictability. Rather than simply watching a story that has already been decided, the audience has a role in determining what happens. That makes the show especially appealing for younger audience members, while adults can enjoy the humor and the playful approach to storytelling.

The show's description compares it to John Wick meeting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Karate Kid meeting Mister Rogers. Those comparisons capture the show's unusual mix of action, humor, puppetry, and heart. It doesn't take itself too seriously, and that's part of what makes it work.

Elpenord is clearly comfortable with improvisation and audience interaction. He knows how to get a response from the crowd and keeps the energy up throughout the performance. The show works best when the audience embraces the opportunity to participate rather than sitting back and simply watching.

The Choose Your Own Adventures of Turtle Boy is a fun, interactive Fringe experience that should appeal to families and anyone who enjoys puppetry, physical comedy, and improvisation. If you're going to see it, come ready to join in. Turtle Boy's adventure is only as much fun as the audience is willing to make it.

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