Review: PISTACHIO'S PLAYHOUSE at Barbara Barker Center For Dance

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Pistachio’s Playhouse is not really a children’s show, even though that is exactly what it looks like at first.

Written by Samuel Karie, the show follows Pistachio, the host of a children’s program, after a sudden tragedy turns her life upside down. She is trying to keep the Playhouse from closing while also trying to keep herself together in front of her young audience.

The idea is simple, but the show takes it in some pretty unexpected directions. There is a lot of comedy, but there is also grief, mental illness, violence, and some very adult humor. Watching someone try to stay upbeat and entertaining while clearly struggling behind the scenes creates a strange mix of funny and uncomfortable moments.

Samuel Karie leads the cast as Pistachio and gives the character a lot of personality. Austin Zyvoloski, Cam Crawford, and Dobbs DeCorsey also bring plenty of energy to the production. The cast plays into the ridiculousness of the children's-show setting, and the over-the-top performances fit the material well.

The puppetry is another fun part of the show. It helps sell the idea that we are watching a children's program, while also adding to the increasingly strange world around Pistachio.

What I enjoyed most was the mix of comedy and darker material. The show can be very silly one minute and then suddenly become much more serious. The humor doesn't always make the subject matter easier, but it does make the characters feel more interesting and gives the show its own personality.

There is also a strong drag and camp influence throughout the production. It feels like the kind of show where the performers are having fun with how ridiculous everything can be. That energy carries over to the audience.

Underneath all of the jokes and craziness, though, the story is really about someone dealing with loss and trying to keep moving forward. Pistachio has to put on a happy face for everyone else while dealing with her own problems. That gives the show more substance than you might expect from the bright and silly setup.

This is definitely a show for adults. The content warnings for adult language, crude humor, mental illness, and violence should be taken seriously.

Pistachio’s Playhouse is a weird, funny, and sometimes uncomfortable show that takes the idea of a children's television program and turns it into something much darker. If you like drag, camp, puppetry, and comedy that isn't afraid to get a little strange, this could be a fun Fringe pick.

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