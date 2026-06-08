Review: IT WASN'T MURDER? - AN ORIGINAL COMEDY MYSTERY at Plymouth Playhouse

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Mystery lovers have plenty to enjoy in KJ Productions' original comedy It Wasn't Murder?, a lighthearted whodunit that combines family drama, neighborhood gossip, and just enough suspicious behavior to keep audiences wondering what really happened.

The story begins after the death of a wealthy aunt, a passing the family insists was entirely natural. Not everyone is convinced, however. When a particularly curious neighbor starts asking questions after the funeral, small inconsistencies begin to surface. Before long, one determined niece starts digging for answers, and what follows is a series of twists, misunderstandings, and comedic revelations.

Part of the show's charm comes from its colorful cast of characters. From the dry-witted housekeeper Marsha Truman to the ever-watchful neighbor Meredith Kingsley, each character brings something different to the mystery. The dialogue is filled with clever exchanges and playful humor, making the two-hour runtime move quickly.

Director Brian P. Joyce strikes a nice balance between comedy and suspense. While the audience is invited to piece together clues alongside the characters, the production never takes itself too seriously. Instead, it embraces the fun of the genre, poking gentle fun at mystery conventions while still delivering enough surprises to make the final reveal satisfying.

Fans of classic detective stories will recognize influences from Agatha Christie, but the show also has the feel of an old-fashioned community mystery where everyone seems to know everyone else's business. In this case, gossip becomes almost as important as evidence, and that's where many of the evening's biggest laughs come from.

The production team's work helps create an inviting atmosphere. The set provides an effective backdrop for the unfolding investigation, while the sound design adds moments of tension when needed. Most importantly, the cast appears to be having fun with the material, and that energy carries into the audience.

At its heart, It Wasn't Murder? is exactly what it sets out to be: an entertaining mystery comedy that doesn't require audiences to overthink things. Instead, it offers an enjoyable evening of laughs, quirky characters, and enough red herrings to keep everyone guessing until the end.

For anyone who enjoys cozy mysteries, community theater, or simply a good laugh, It Wasn't Murder? makes for a pleasant and engaging night at the theater.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

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