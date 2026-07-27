Photos: HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION in Rehearsal at Children’s Theatre Company

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All new rehearsal photos have been released from Children’s Theatre Company's 2026 Triple Threat production, Hadestown: Teen Edition, by Anaïs Mitchell. This is a musical journey inspired by the ancient Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice. Hadestown: Teen Edition will be directed by Alli St. John, with music direction by Justin Cook, and choreography by Cleo DeOrio. Check out the photos below!

Blending folk, jazz, blues, and contemporary musical theatre, Hadestown: Teen Edition follows two intertwining stories: young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and the powerful King Hades and Persephone. As Eurydice is drawn into the underground world of Hadestown, Orpheus must risk everything to bring her home, discovering the power of hope, love, and perseverance along the way.

With a hauntingly beautiful score by Anaïs Mitchell and a Tony Award-winning Broadway legacy, Hadestown: Teen Edition offers audiences a theatrical experience that is both timeless and deeply relevant.

CTC’s Triple Threat production of Hadestown: Teen Edition will perform on Friday, August 7, 2026 at 7pm, and Saturday, August 8, 2026 at 3pm and 7pm.

The cast of Hadestown: Teen Edition features Mira Brossart as Ensemble, Zoe Hagen as Ensemble (Fate #1 Understudy), Agustin Michael Anderson Garcia as Ensemble, Lola Jones as Eurydice, Barlow Kimball as Ensemble (Hades Understudy), Raina Dixit as Ensemble, Arianna Hymes as Ensemble, Linnea Cole as Ensemble (Eurydice Understudy), Falcon Scarpello as Ensemble, Claire Lamatsch as Fate #3, Veronica Finc as Ensemble (Fate #2 Understudy), Lynnie Krautbauer as Ensemble (Hermes Understudy), Mason Yang as Orpheus, Nyla Spika as Persephone, Harper Feist as Ensemble (Orpheus Understudy), Mira Ripley as Ensemble (Fate #3 Understudy), Jacory Shipp as Fate #1, Lexi Anderson as Fate #2, Ethan Cuellar as Hermes, Logan Warner as Hades, and Lorna Oliveira as Ensemble (Persephone Understudy).

In addition to Alli St. John, Justin Cook, and Cleo DeOrio, the creative team includes Ellie Simonett (Lighting Designer), Bailey Fenn (Sound Designer), Lily Turner (Costume Designer), and Mason Tyer (Fight Choreographer).

Photo Credit: Kaitlin Randolph

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