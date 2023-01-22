Peter Rothstein to Depart as Artistic Director of Theater Latté Da

Theater Latté Da (TLD) has announced that its founding Artistic Director, Peter Rothstein, will step down to assume a new role as Producing Artistic Director of Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida, succeeding longtime Asolo Rep artistic leader Michael Edwards. Rothstein, who has led TLD since co-founding the organization with Denise Prosek in 1998, has built Theater Latté Da from an itinerant organization to a thriving company with a national reputation for innovative and impactful musical theater, a robust new works development program, and a permanent home at the historic Ritz Theater in Northeast Minneapolis.

With more than 150 Twin Cities productions to his name, Rothstein has had a profound impact on the Minnesota arts community while also maintaining a distinguished national directing career. Among the highlights of his work with Theater Latté Da are over a dozen world premieres including Christmas at the Local, Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical, Five Points, A Christmas Carole Petersen, Steerage Song and the New York Drama Desk Award-winning All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, which he also created. He is also known for numerous critically acclaimed interpretations of the work of Stephen Sondheim, most recently this season's celebrated revival of Merrily We Roll Along. Peter has been a leading voice in the community's other major arts organizations, helming numerous productions for the Guthrie, Minnesota Opera, Children's Theatre Company, Ten Thousand Things, Minnesota Orchestra, Park Square and the Illusion Theater, where he was an Artistic Associate.

Rothstein was named Minnesota Artist of the Year by the Star Tribune, Theater Artist of the Year by Lavender Magazine and Best Director by City Pages. He has received more than 100 awards for artistic excellence including nine Ivey Awards for Overall Excellence. Rothstein has been deeply engaged in the larger arts community, serving on the Steering Committee for the creation of the Minnesota Theater Alliance and the Board of Directors for Alive and Kickin, the Ivey Awards, and the National Alliance for Musical Theatre. He has been a panelist and evaluator for the Playwright's Center, the McKnight Foundation and the Minnesota State Arts Board.

Rothstein says, "Theater by its very nature is collaborative. No one does it alone, and I am incredibly proud of what we have created together. Minnesota is a remarkable place to be an artist; I will be forever grateful to the artists, audiences, and generous donors who have made Theater Latté Da a reality. You have made me a better artist and a better human being."

"As co-founder and Artistic Director, Peter has been the heart and soul of Theater Latte Da for 25 years," said Cara Sjodin, Board Chair. "Peter's musical storytelling is creative, real and relevant, and often amplifies voices too long ignored. His work here has improved the lives and careers of theater makers, entertained and challenged audiences, and left us with a strong organization as we begin the search to fill his very big shoes. We are truly grateful for his artistic contributions and his work growing this theater and engaging with the arts community. On behalf of the entire Board and staff, I thank him and wish him continued success. He will be missed."

Managing Director Elisa Spencer-Kaplan says, "I am deeply grateful for Peter's friendship and creative partnership, and for the incredible organization he has built at Theater Latté Da. It is thanks to his strategic vision and thoughtful leadership that we are well positioned to move TLD into its next chapter. While I will miss him terribly, I look forward to working with our search committee to find the next great artistic leader for our Minnesota community."

Rothstein will continue with TLD until the end of June, allowing ample time for the selection of the 2023-2024 season and a smooth transition of leadership. A search committee composed of Board members, TLD staff and community stakeholders is in formation, and a national search to find his successor will be announced shortly. Elisa Spencer-Kaplan will remain in her role as TLD's Managing Director, and Elissa Adams will continue as Associate Artistic Director and Director of New Work.

Rothstein will assume his role with Asolo Repertory Theatre on July 1, 2023. Asolo Repertory Theatre is the largest Equity theater in Florida and the largest repertory theatre in the Southern United States. It was established in 1959 and was a founding member of the prestigious League of Resident Theatres (LORT). Since its inception, Asolo Rep has had a robust partnership with Florida State University and the highly acclaimed FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training.

Rothstein's final production as Artistic Director of Latté Da will be the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal, with music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, playing June 7 to July 16. More information is available at www.latteda.org.

About Theater Latte Da

Currently celebrating its 25th anniversary season, Theater Latté Da is the only nonprofit professional theater in the Twin Cities that exclusively produces musical theater. Since its inception, TLD has presented 83 Mainstage productions, including 14 world premieres and 13 area premieres. These works have garnered substantial critical acclaim and earned its artists and TLD a host of awards, including: seven IVEY Awards for overall excellence, a Drama Desk Award, the Gabriel Award for Broadcast Excellence, and the American Theater Wing National Theater Company Award. Through its annual NEXT Festival of New Musicals and new work commissioning and development programs, TLD is adding to the canon of American musical theater with work that reflects a broad range of backgrounds and perspectives. Since 2016, TLD has had a permanent presence in Northeast Minneapolis as the proud owner of the historic Ritz Theater, a 248-seat venue with administrative offices, rehearsal space, dressing rooms, and box office.