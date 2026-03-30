JOAN OF ARC Will Have World Premiere at Open Window Theatre

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Playwright and Open Window Theatre Artistic Director, Jeremy Stanbary, brings the captivating story of Joan of Arc to life this spring.

Humanity in every age—even down to our very day—has been marked by bitter divisions, violence, deceit, betrayal, lust for power and wealth, and the exploitation of the weak and vulnerable. Joan of Arc’s times were no different. In fact, her times can be considered some of the worst. In spite of all that, and in the face of tremendous adversity, this unknown teenage peasant girl rose high above the darkness and depravity of her age, changing the course of the Hundred Years’ War while leaving an indelible imprint on the French nation, the Catholic Church and human history itself. Joan, for her part, would also be exploited, betrayed, and ultimately killed, but she remains a sign of contradiction and a source of hope for countless people all around the world nearly 600 years later.

The cast features Audryn Hegewald (Jehanne d’Arc), Michael Quadrozzi (French Herald), Caleb Cabiness (English Herald/Pasquerel), Josh Zapata-Palmer (King Charles VII), Ian Hardy (Georges de la Trémouille), Meg Bradley (Yolande of Aragon), Dawson Ehlke (Duke of Alençon), Jonah Smith (Bastard of Orléans), Rob Ward (La Hire “The Wrath”), Sam Sweere (Duke of Bedford), Keith Prusak (Bishop Pierre Cauchon), Faith Winship-Smith (Marie of Anjou), and Thaxton Gamache (Ensemble/Servants).

Directed and produced by Jeremy Stanbary. Stage managed by Stephanie Mogren with assistance from Elle Row. Design work by Nate Farley (props & costumes), Robin McIntyre (scenic design, build & artistry), Sue Berger (lighting), Janet McCoy (costume assistance), Jeremy Stanbary (sound), and Mason Tyer (fight direction).

Performances of JOAN OF ARC run May 1 – May 31. Open Window Theatre has free parking and is located at 5300 S. Robert Trail in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. Individual tickets range from $30 - $36 with educational and group discounts available. Tickets are available through the box office at (612) 615-1515 or online at openwindowtheatre.org.