Interview: Viridiana Arevalo Martinez of MINNESOTA TWINS PRIDE at Target Field

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Minnesota Twins' annual Pride Night has become one of the most anticipated themed events at Target Field, bringing together members of the LGBTQIA+ community, allies, families, and local organizations for an evening of baseball, celebration, and connection. Fans attending this year's Pride Night on Friday, June 12, will receive an exclusive Twins Pride lightweight hoodie, enjoy the Twins' matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals, and help support Twin Cities Pride through their ticket purchase.

To learn more about what makes this event so special and what fans can expect this year, we spoke with Senior Coordinator of Community Engagement Viridiana Arevalo Martinez about the growth of Pride Night, her favorite traditions, and an exciting new addition to this year's festivities.

What's your favorite part about Pride Night at the ballpark?

There are so many things to love about Pride Night. My favorite part is seeing the ballpark transform to celebrate and reflect the LGBTQIA+ community. From the colorful production lights and Pride-themed decorations to the mini-Pride flags throughout the ballpark, the atmosphere is vibrant. Most importantly, I love seeing fans proudly and authentically be themselves while enjoying a game at Target Field.

Have you seen the event grow or change over the years?

Pride Night has become one of our most popular themed events, and the special ticket package items are always a fan favorite. Each year, we also continue to expand our community involvement by highlighting incredible local leaders and organizations during our pregame activities. It's inspiring to see the excitement and support from both the LGBTQIA+ community and our fans continue to grow year after year.

Is there anything happening at this year's Pride Game that fans should be excited about?

One of the exciting additions this year is welcoming, Play Catch with a Dad to Target Field Station. They are a volunteer group of dads who attend Pride events to offer a simple but meaningful gesture — a game of catch and, when welcomed, a supportive hug for LGBTQIA+ individuals who may have lost or never experienced support from a father figure. We're excited to have them engage with fans and help create a sense of connection, belonging and community as part of this year's celebration.

Thank you to Viridiana for your time and to the Minnesota Twins for their support

More more ticket and event information, please click the ticket link button below.

Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Twins

More on Target Field Recent Articles Interview: Viridiana Arevalo Martinez of MINNESOTA TWINS PRIDE at Target Field 6/8/2026