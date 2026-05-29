Interview: Jake David Smith of THE GREAT GATSBY at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

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Jake David Smith is currently touring in the role of Jay Gatsby in the stage adaptation of The Great Gatsby, bringing one of American literature’s most familiar characters to life night after night. The production stops in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where it will run June 2–7, 2026 at the historic Orpheum Theatre, adding a bit of Jazz Age shimmer to the Midwest.

Jake shares what it’s like living inside Gatsby’s world on tour, what he’s discovered in the character along the way, and the moments on stage that continue to stick with him.

What do you enjoy most about your role in this production?

I like peeling back the layers and giving the audience access to Jay's inner thoughts.

What is your favorite song in this show?

I think “Better Hold Tight,” the duet between Nick and Jordan (Joshua Grosso and Leanne Robinson), is so charming and genuine. I love that one.

What is your favorite moment in this show?

My favorite moment of the show is watching Joshua Grosso deliver the final monologue from my standby position in wing 2. It’s the perfect way to tie a bow on the evening of storytelling.

What do you hope the audiences take away from seeing this show?

That there are still big, bright, and elaborate shows out on the road today!

Is this your first time in Minnesota? Any places you're hoping to check out while here?

I played there with Les Mis as Marius; I loved playing pickleball at Lucky Shots, and hopefully this time, I’ll get a Twins game while we’re in town!

Thank you Jake for your time, we look forward to having you here!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.