Interview: Carole Schultz & Elizabeth Chua of SIMPLY OVERDRESSED at Overdressed Duo

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For years, pianist Elizabeth Chau and soprano Carole Schultz have been finding ways to bring classical music beyond the concert hall. Through their Overdressed Duo performances, they've introduced audiences to opera, art song, and other musical traditions in parks, libraries, and community spaces throughout Minnesota.

On Friday, July 10, they'll return to Linden Hills Park for Simply Overdressed, a free outdoor concert featuring a mix of favorite selections from opera, musical theater, jazz, and folk music. Designed as a casual evening for listeners of all ages, the performance invites audiences to bring lawn chairs, a picnic, family, friends, and even the dog.

Ahead of the concert, Chau and Schultz spoke about making opera more approachable, performing outdoors, and the music that continues to inspire them.

Overdressed Duo has made opera and classical music accessible through free performances in parks. What inspired you and Elizabeth to take opera out of traditional concert halls and bring it directly into the community?

We really wanted to make opera accessible to everyone. Traditional music venues can come with unspoken rules, an unfamiliar culture for newcomers, and sometimes a high price tag. By bringing opera into casual public spaces like parks, the art form feels less intimidating. People can be curious and explore it without committing to a full-length opera performance.

We also wanted to create opportunities for young children to be exposed to music in a way that works for them. In a park, kids can run around, play, and experience live music without the confinement of a seat or the expectation of being quiet.

The Storyteller series strips opera down to its essential narrative elements while keeping the music intact. What have you learned about audience engagement when introducing opera to people who may be experiencing it for the first time?

Elizabeth: Most operas are written in languages other than English, and that can be one of the biggest barriers to opera in America. The length of a traditional opera can also feel daunting for first-time audiences. That's why we created a shorter format that highlights the most memorable arias and key moments of the story. Audiences get the essence of the opera—and some of its greatest music—in a single sitting.

Carole: It amazes me how often people tell us they became deeply invested in the story during a Storyteller performance. Opera is all about big emotions and grand storytelling, but sometimes the heart of the story can get lost amid elaborate productions and large chorus scenes. We strip each opera down to three or four characters and add a narrator to guide audiences through the plot. People seem to really connect with the emotional core of the story in this format.

Opera Under the Stars has become your most popular series. What is it about performing outdoors in Minnesota parks that creates a unique experience for both the artists and the audience?

Minnesota summers are incredibly beautiful, and Opera Under the Stars allows us to bring high-quality classical music into some of the state's most welcoming outdoor spaces. Performing in parks creates a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere where everyone can feel comfortable enjoying the music.

It's especially meaningful because people can experience opera in a way that feels accessible—whether they're bringing children, gathering with friends, or simply enjoying a performance under the open sky. The outdoor setting also gives audience members the flexibility to step away and return if needed, making the experience more inclusive for families, young children, and really anyone who wants to enjoy the music on their own terms.

In the Simply Overdressed series, you share personal stories and “geek out” about the music you love. Is there a particular piece, composer, or musical moment that consistently excites you, and why does it resonate so strongly with you?

Elizabeth: I love geeking out about orchestration and score writing, as well as sharing personal experiences from my work as a professional opera pianist. I also enjoy talking about my background growing up in Malaysia and sharing quirky facts about my culture. These conversations resonate because they allow us to create genuine connections with audiences and invite them into our lives and experiences.

Carole: I love talking about what drew me to particular songs, whether it's a memory, the text, or simply a beautiful melody. Some pieces also have fascinating origin stories. But my favorite thing to share is often the translation.

Some of the most beautiful, flowing opera music can be surprisingly funny or dramatic when you understand what's actually happening in the story. Take O mio babbino caro, for example. It's one of Puccini's most gorgeous melodies, but the song is really about a 14-year-old girl throwing a tantrum in front of her father. She wants to marry the neighbor boy and, in full teenage dramatic fashion, threatens to throw herself off a bridge if her father won't let her marry him.

Thank you Elizabeth and Carole for your time.

For more upcoming performance information for Overdressed Duo, please click here.

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