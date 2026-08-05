Interview: Arti$t of KEHLANI WORLD TOUR at Armory Minneapolis

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Photo courtesy of Arti$t

ARTI$t is getting ready to take the stage at The Armory in Minneapolis on August 6, 2026, as an opener for Kahlani’s World Tour. Before the show, ARTI$t talked about their journey into music, how they came up with their name, life on tour, and what fans can expect from their performance.

Music was not always the plan for ARTI$t. While they originally thought they would pursue basketball, a trip to the studio with friends changed the direction of their life and eventually led them to where they are today.

After previously performing in Minnesota while touring with A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, ARTI$t is excited to return to the city and connect with fans through their music.

In this interview, ARTI$t shares more about their start in music, their favorite songs to perform, and their experience on the road.

What inspired you to pursue a career in music and performing?

This wasn't something I thought I would be doing when I was younger. Even in college, I thought I was going to play basketball. Then my friends encouraged me to go to the studio, and after my first studio session, everything changed. Now, six or seven years later, here I am.

How did you come up with the name ARTI$t?

I feel like it represents me as a whole. I'm an artist in every form, and I believe everything in the world is art. I wanted something simple but effective, and I feel like it fits me.

Have you been to Minnesota before?

Yeah, I actually have. I was here before when I performed on the A Boogie Wit da Hoodie tour. We did the same thing I'm doing now with KalanI, performing here in Minnesota.

What has your experience been like coming back to Minnesota?

I'm excited. I feel like it's different this time because that was two years ago, and a lot has changed since then.

Have you had a chance to explore Minnesota or visit any places while you're here?

I haven't explored too much. The last time I was here, I went to the Mall of America, and I found a river near where I'm staying now, which was pretty cool. We don't usually get a lot of time to explore when we're on the road, but I would like to see more.

How has life on tour been so far?

It's been good. The first show is tomorrow, and I'm checking out the venue today. We've mainly been preparing for the tour, and we had our longest travel day last night, about 17 or 18 hours to Minnesota. It was fun, though, because we got to spend time together as a team. I'm looking forward to connecting with people around the world.

Are there any songs you're especially excited to perform on this tour?

Probably "Sober," "Ghost," and "Love Letters." I also have an unreleased song I'm excited to perform called "Rain." "Love Is" is always a great one too because it's a strong opportunity to connect with the crowd before leaving the stage.

Thank you Arti$t for your time. We look forward to having you here.

For more ticket and concert information, please click the ticket link button below.

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