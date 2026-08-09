Interview: Antonisia (Nisi) Collins of PINOCCHIO at Children's Theatre Company

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Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is gearing up to present a remounting of Pinocchio and it promises to be an enchanting experience for audiences of all ages.

Using only the tools of their trade—paint brushes, scaffolding, wallpaper rolls—five theatre painters inventively stage a spontaneous retelling of Pinocchio’s quest to become a “real boy.” Get real answers to burning questions, like: How do he and Gepetto end up inside a whale? Will the good fairy actually fly? And what’s up with Pinocchio’s nose anyway? Discover the truth, amidst a few lies, in this music-filled play where Pinocchio learns empathy and accountability, things that truly bring a person to life.

Broadway World caught up with Antonisia (Nisi) Collins who will be taking on the title role in this imaginative production. What follows is that conversation:

BW: Congratulations on joining CTC as a core member, what has it been like for you since you got the news?

NC: Since I have gotten the news, it has been wonderful. There have been so many people who have congratulated and supported me. It still feels surreal. I have been able to chat with everyone who are part of the core company and I am so excited for this new journey with all of us.

BW: This particular adaptation of Pinocchio ventures outside the norm of previous productions. What can audiences expect when they come to see the show?

NC: Audiences can expect to experience laughter and joy. With this version you literally see all of us actors taking basic objects like a mop, or wallpaper, and turning it into something magical and unexpected.

BW: Pinocchio is a young man with hopes and dreams but also has a tendency to get into mischief, how do you hope to bring him to life and make the little wooden puppet your own?

NC: I genuinely think about channeling the energy of a child. Thinking abut someone who is so malleable and takes in everything that they learn, as well as making mistakes, and learning from those mistakes. I open my mind to play and wonder.

BW: While most people will be familiar with the Walt Disney classic, there have been countless iterations and interpretations throughout the years. What is your favorite version? Why is that?

NC: My favorite version of Pinocchio has to be the one that we are doing here at CTC. I like the idea of Regular People coming in and having to tell the story of Pinocchio using only the objects around them. It allows you to use your imagination and truly ingulf yourself into the world.

BW: What do you hope audiences take away from this particular interpretation?

NC: I hope audiences take away the idea of growth and change. Sometimes you will make mistakes, but that doesn't mean you give up; you push through, and who knows, maybe your luck will change.

BW: Fun question: What is a literary character that deserves a stage adaptation that has not gotten one yet?

NC: Judy and Peter of Jumanji deserve a stage adaptation. It would be really fun and cool to see that adventure story brought to life.

Broadway World would like to thank Nisi for their time and wish them and the team at CTC all the best in their run.

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