GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Extended At Theater Latté Da

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Theater Latté Da has announced an extension of its production of Gutenberg! The Musical! following strong audience demand. The show will now run through May 9, 2026, at the Ritz Theater in Minneapolis.

Additional performances have been added May 6–9, including evening and matinee performances across the extended run.

The musical, directed by Tyler Michaels King, is a two-person comedy that follows aspiring writers pitching a fictional musical about the invention of the printing press. The production features Tom Reed and Dominic Schiro, with understudies Noah Hynick and Carl Swanson.

“This is a show that is at once delightfully silly and deeply rooted in the drive and passion it takes to bring a new work into the world,” said Managing Director Elisa Spencer-Kaplan, noting the audience response to the production.

Artistic Director Justin Lucero said the production aligns with the company’s focus on new musicals. “Gutenberg! The Musical! is a joyful love letter to musicals—especially new musicals, which are at the very heart of what we do at Theater Latté Da,” he said.

The production is part of the company’s 2025–26 season, which also includes the upcoming world premiere of My Ántonia and the return of the NEXT Festival.

Performance Schedule

Newly added performances include:

– May 6 at 7:30 p.m.

– May 7 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

– May 8 at 7:30 p.m.

– May 9 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $39, with FLEXPack options also available.

Tickets can be purchased at latteda.org, by phone at 612-339-3003, or in person at the Ritz Theater box office.