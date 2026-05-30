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Feature: Sitzprobe of COME FROM AWAY at Guthrie Theater

Running June 6-August 9.

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Feature: Sitzprobe of COME FROM AWAY at Guthrie Theater

The summer season is upon us and that means a slew of new shows are scheduled to open in the coming weeks here in the Twin Cities. One of the most anticipated being the Guthrie Theater’s production of the 2017 Broadway hit, Come From Away.

Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, it tells the incredible story of a small Newfoundland town that unexpectedly becomes a refuge for thousands of stranded travelers from around the world after the United States airspace is closed on September 11, 2001. What follows is a heartfelt, equally funny yet heartbreaking, and inspiring story of resilience, generosity, and the exploration of how, even in the darkest of times, we are one global community.

Although performances don’t begin until June 6, The Zeal Review was invited into the rehearsal room to experience the production’s sitzprobe. For those unfamiliar with the term, a sitzprobe is the first time that the cast and orchestra come together to intertwine the two groups and begin to create the full sound audiences will experience.

All that can be said is that if this first listen is any indication of the production audiences will be served, directed by the esteemed Kent Gash, Twin Cities is about to have a hit on their hands. The sheer wall of sound that these two groups put forth is not only emotionally charged but also soulful, raw, and electric. It is clear that everyone involved is so passionate about the story being told and every member of the orchestra is having the time of their lives bringing this world to life through the vibrant folk inspired score.

It was not hard to read how others felt about what they were hearing due to no shortage of toe tapping, head bobbing, and gleeful smiling from the entire room throughout the rehearsal.

Be certain that this will be a very hot ticket during the summer run (June 6-August 9), so it is highly advised to pick up those tickets asap before availability begins to shrink.







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