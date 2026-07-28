David Strathairn and More to Star in WAITING FOR GODOT at Guthrie Theater

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The Guthrie Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for Waiting for Godot, the groundbreaking play by Samuel Beckett, directed by Joseph Haj. Waiting for Godot begins previews on Saturday, September 12, opens on Thursday, September 17 and will play through Sunday, October 11 on the Wurtele Thrust Stage. Single and group tickets are now on sale exclusively through the Box Office or online at guthrietheater.org. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described and open-captioned performances) are also available on select dates and by request.

Beckett wrote Waiting for Godot in French in 1948, and it premiered in Paris in 1953. The English translation premiered in the U.K. in 1955 before moving to Broadway in 1956, with its first revival the following year. Over the next several years, Waiting for Godot gained worldwide recognition with productions in Australia, Canada, South Africa, Brazil and Poland, along with numerous adaptations for film and television. Waiting for Godot was last produced at the Guthrie in 1973, featuring Larry Gates as Vladimir, Bernard Behrens as Estragon and Peter Michael Goetz as Pozzo.

In Waiting for Godot, two companions wait for the mysterious Godot beneath a lonely tree on a country road. As time moves along, Vladimir and Estragon fill their day circling the largest of questions: Why are we here? What are we here for? Who are we to be? Beckett’s tragicomedy uses wit and poignant dialogue to create an existential world that is both humorous and heartbreaking. Staged at the Guthrie for the first time in over 50 years, this seminal play explores the human impulses to want more, to understand why and to keep showing up — even when nothing seems to change.

The cast of Waiting for Godot includes Jim Lichtscheidl (Guthrie: Come From Away, Twelfth Night, The Legend of Georgia McBride) as Lucky, John Carroll Lynch (Guthrie: A View From the Bridge, Dreams of a Dying Heart, The Zoo Story) as Estragon, David Strathairn (Guthrie: debut) as Vladimir, William Sturdivant (Guthrie: Primary Trust, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Lehman Trilogy) as Pozzo and J. Antonio Teodoro (Guthrie: debut) as A Boy.

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