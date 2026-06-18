ANNIE to Make Fall/Holiday Debut at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

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Chanhassen Dinner Theatres will produce the heartwarming musical blockbuster ANNIE, on its Main Stage with preview performances Friday, October 2 through 8, and official opening festivities on Friday, October 9. The musical will be featured throughout the holiday season and will run through February 28 (with no possibility of extension). ANNIE has been a beloved audience favorite.

It first ran in 1983 for a 56-week run making it the longest-running Main Stage musical in CDT history. It ran again 21 years later in 2004, and now 22 years later it returns to delight audiences for the third time in almost 60 years. Little orphan Annie easily wins everyone's hearts. And now, alongside her best pup pal, Sandy, she's set her sights on making us grin from ear-to-ear as she inspires a whole new generation. Based on the popular comic strip, ANNIE tells the story of a spunky little orphan full of optimism that shines through the most difficult situations.

Unlike the other children at the dreary orphanage, Annie believes that her parents will one day return to claim her. In a stroke of luck, she ends up in the lap of luxury with Depression-era billionaire Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks. When Warbucks offers to adopt her, she asks him for help. Warbucks' whopping reward for Annie's parents attracts the attention of con artists who hatch a plot to kidnap Annie and take the reward. But don't fret! This classic family musical has a happy ending for Annie, Sandy, Daddy Warbucks and the whole gang.

President and Artistic Director Tamara Kangas Erickson stated, “It's time to bring her back. It will be the most perfect musical for our fall and holiday season.” Kangas-Erickson is particularly excited to direct this musical, which holds a place that's personally near and dear to her heart. “I appeared in Chanhassen's very first production of ANNIE in 1983, at age twelve. I have profoundly deep feelings about this show because it had such an impact on me. I knew this was the business I wanted to be in some day. And look how it's turned out.” She continued, “I also feel like this is the best time to be bringing it back for our audiences because, Annie, the little orphan who's had more than her fair share of hard knocks, is just so full of hope and optimism. No one's going to dash her dreams. It's that optimism that we all need right now.” Winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, ANNIE features great song hits including: “Tomorrow,” “N.Y.C.,” “It's the Hard Knock Life,” “You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile” and “Maybe.”

Kangas-Erickson will direct and choreograph. She has assembled her creative team, which includes Andy Kust who serves as Music Director, with Mark King as Assistant Director and Andre Shoals as Associate Choreographer. The creative team also includes Nayna Ramey as Scenic Designer, Rich Hamson as Costume Designer, Sue Ellen Berger as Lighting Designer, Russ Haynes as Sound Designer, and Lex Patton as Wig Designer. Nate Stanger serves as Production Stage Manager.

ANNIE opens to previews on October 2, 2026 and will run to a firm closing date of February 28, 2026. There will be 8 performances of ANNIE each week. Evening performances run Tuesdays through Sundays and matinees are every Wednesday and Saturday. Group discounts are available for parties of 12 or more. For tickets and information, visit ChanhassenDT.com or call the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' box office at 952-934-1525.

The cast is led by Eve Scharback and Alayna Gardner sharing the title role of Annie, alongside Dante Jama Lamonte Murray as Oliver Warbucks, Serena Brook as Miss Hannigan, Anna Hashizume as Grace Farrell, Thomas Bevan as Rooster Hannigan, Daysha Ramsey as Lily St. Regis, and Mark King as Franklin D. Roosevelt. The orphans include Lucy Anderson and Ingrid Mojica as Molly, Eloise Cassens and Reese Sweeney as Pepper, Evie Blake and Kira Lee as Duffy, Penelope Talatinick and Miriam Gilbertson as July, Margot Lukkasson and Molly Toutant as Tessie, and Kala Willms and Paige Nelson as Kate.

The supporting cast features Tommy McCarthy as Bert Healy/Wacky, Kaia T. Fitzgerald as Star-To-Be and Connie Boylan, Quinn Forrest Masterson as Bundles McCloskey and the Sound Effects Man/Kaltenborn's, Michael Gruber as Drake, Emily Rose Skinner as Mrs. Greer/Sophie the Kettle, Andrea Mislan as Mrs. Pugh, Tinia Moulder as Perkins, Jaclyn McDonald as Ronnie Boylan/Cecille, and Camryn Buelow as Bonnie Boylan/Annette Roxy Usherette. Additional featured roles include Shad Hanley as Morganthau/Apple Seller/Judge Brandeis, Tony Vierling as Dog Catcher/Hull/Producer, Armando Harlow Ronconi as Assistant Dog Catcher, Jon Andrew Hegge as Lt. Ward/Ickes, and Hannah Flam and Chris Owusu as the Cops.

The ensemble includes Tommy Benson, Camryn Buelow, Landon Tate Boyle, Kaia T. Fitzgerald, Hannah Flam, Michael Gruber, Shad Hanley, Jon Andrew Hegge, Tommy McCarthy, Jaclyn McDonald, Andrea Mislan, Tinia Moulder, Michael Owusu, Armando Harlow Ronconi, Emily Rose Skinner, and Tony Vierling. Max Kile and Kate Spence serve as swings, while Landon Tate Boyle is the Dog Handler.

Denotes a member of Actors' Equity Association

ABOUT CHANHASSEN DINNER THEATRES

Celebrating over 57 years, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is the nation's largest professional dinner theatre company. Since 1968 CDT has welcomed 13 million visitors with its unique form of hospitality. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is a fully-professional, producing musical theatre company. With scenic and costume shops on site, all design elements are created and executed by CDT's resident artistic design and technical staff. The artistic program is led by President and Artistic Director, Tamara Kangas Erickson. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres provides inspired entertainment and world-class hospitality to its guests. We create amazing, lifelong memories through living the values of respect, hospitality, creativity, and collaboration. To learn more, visit ChanhassenDT.com

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