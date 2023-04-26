XANADU, SPRING AWAKENING, and More Set For Skylight Music Theatre's 2023-2024 Season

Artistic Director Michael Unger has unveiled Skylight Music Theatre's 2023-2024 season at an in-person and livestreamed event from the Cabot Theatre featuring musical selections from the shows to be presented in Skylight's upcoming 64th season. Unger was joined by Skylight performers and an on-stage band to introduce what he described as a "...fun, powerful, inspiring, and exciting season that is sure to surprise and delight!"

Skylight's 2023-2024 season includes the Midwest premiere of Tim Rice's new musical, From Here to Eternity; a moving new interpretation of the coming-of-age musical, Spring Awakening; the postponed production of the adored Leonard Bernstein operetta Candide, directed and designed by visionary theatre artist James Ortiz; the family-favorite rock musical School of Rock by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the hit film; the electrifying, roller skating romp Xanadu, based on the cult 1980s movie of the same name; and Tim Rice's newest musical, From Here to Eternity, based on the Pulitzer prize-winning novel by James Jones which was turned into the Academy Award-winning film.

"We are looking forward to building upon the momentum of our successful 2022-2023 season, which exceeded attendance goals and brought full houses of thrilled patrons back to the Cabot Theatre," said Skylight Artistic Director Michael Unger. "This season promises five meaningful stories that audiences will find entertaining, thrilling, gripping, daring, and inspiring."

Skylight is Milwaukee's professional music theatre company, located at 158 N. Broadway in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

Season Begins with Uplifting New Take on Classic Operetta 'Candide'

Originally scheduled to close Skylight Music Theatre's 60th anniversary 2019-2020 season and delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Candide will now open the 2023-2024 season and run from Oct. 13 - 29. The four-time Tony Award-winning Candide tells the story of a naive young couple and the absurdly unfortunate events that befall them in their round-the-best-of-all-possible-worlds romp. Leonard Bernstein's magnificent operetta will be adapted, directed, and designed for Skylight by the acclaimed New York City designer, playwright, and director James Ortiz. At Skylight, Ortiz previously directed the light opera Beauty and the Beast (Zémire et Azor) in 2017, which featured massive puppets and received universal praise from critics. Ortiz recently created the puppet design for the current Broadway tour of Into the Woods, and in 2012 for off-Broadway's acclaimed The Woodsman, which he also wrote and directed.

"Skylight is delighted to welcome James Ortiz back to kick off our 2023-24 season," said Unger. "Set in an explosively surreal and colorful 1950's setting, this new version of Candide will feature Ortiz's signature impressive puppetry design."

Rock Out with the Whole Family for the Holidays

Skylight will celebrate the holidays with Andrew Lloyd Webber's joyous rock musical School of Rock, Nov. 17 - Dec. 30. The four-time Tony Award-nominated School of Rock follows Dewey Finn, a failed rockstar-in-his-own-mind who stumbles into a job as substitute teacher at a prestigious private school, eventually enlisting a group of students to form a rock band. School of Rock will feature a sensational kids' rock band, comprised of talented local youth performers. Hit songs like "You're in the Band," "Stick it to the Man" and "Teacher's Pet" will electrify the Cabot Theatre as these youngsters, and their teacher Dewey, learn they have a lot more to offer than they might have thought.

"Once again, our holiday show will feature a cast of incredibly talented local youth," said Unger, who will direct. "The incorporation of kids playing instruments live on stage, alongside a marvelous story, makes this the perfect show for rockers of all ages."

Tony Award-Nominated 'Xanadu' a Glittering Tribute to 1980s Roller Disco

In 2007, Xanadu skated its way into the hearts of Broadway audiences and earned four Tony Award nominations. Skylight will present Xanadu Jan. 26 - Feb. 11, 2024. Xanadu follows the enchanting and beautiful Greek muse Kira as she descends from Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, Calif. in the year 1980 to inspire a struggling artist. Xanadu is a roller disco romp that encourages adults and children alike to follow their dreams, with a hit score by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne (of Electric Light Orchestra) and John Farrar.

"Following the success of Mamma Mia! in our 2022-2023 season, we know that audiences are yearning for genuine dance-in-the-aisles fun," Unger said. "Xanadu is the perfect mid-winter pick-me-up for Milwaukee audiences and will mark the first-time actors will be on roller skates in the Cabot Theatre!"

'Spring Awakening' to include both Hearing and Deaf Actors

Originally scheduled in Skylight Music Theatre's 2020-2021 season and then delayed due to the pandemic, Spring Awakening will be presented March 1-17, 2024. This modern re-telling of teen angst and sexual awakening in the 19th century has a phenomenal, alternative rock score. The original Broadway production won eight Tony Awards. Skylight will stage a version of this coming-of-age story that will be performed by a cast of hearing and deaf actors but is for all audiences. Skylight Artistic Director Michael Unger will co-direct the production with a deaf co-director and is thrilled to have American Sign Language as a central feature on the Cabot Stage for the first time. Unger directed a play at Deaf West Theater in California in 2010 and was inspired for this production by their 2015 Tony-nominated Broadway revival of Spring Awakening.

"Our reimagined version of Spring Awakening will have a dynamic cast made up of hearing actor/musicians alongside hearing-impaired and deaf actors," said Unger. "Ultimately, it is my goal to create a theater experience that will be accessible to ALL audiences while opening hearts, minds and understanding," said Unger.

Season Closer Marks Midwest Premiere of Tim Rice Wartime Epic

The final show of the 2023-2024 season will be Tim Rice's newest musical, From Here to Eternity, presented April 12 - May 5, 2024. With lyrics by the legendary Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award-winner Tim Rice (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, Chess, Disney's The Lion King), From Here to Eternity was adapted from the Pulitzer prize-winning novel by James Jones. The show saw its debut in London's West End in 2013 and was Rice's first new musical since Aida. This fascinating new musical, with a powerhouse rock and blues score, continues its US development with this production. Set in Hawaii in the two weeks leading up to December 7, 1941 at Pearl Harbor, From Here to Eternity charts a compelling and suspenseful course for the soldiers of G Company as local and national tensions splinter against an escalating war.

"We are honored to be collaborating with the legendary Tim Rice to bring this incredibly powerful American story to Skylight," said Unger. "This is a wonderful opportunity for Skylight audiences and will be the first time the musical of From Here to Eternity has been staged in the Midwest."