Write On Partners With Door Shakespeare For A Sonnet Writing Contest!

Write On is pleased to partner with Door Shakespeare for a sonnet writing contest in anticipation of Door Shakespeare's production of "As You Like It," running June 29 through August 26, in the Garden of Björklunden, Baileys Harbor. In the play, the character Orlando pins verses on the trees in the Arden Forest, declaring his love for Rosalind. Sonnets submitted to the contest will be incorporated into the set design of "As You Like It." Who doesn't want to see their poetry on stage?!

The contest accepts entries from the following age groups: (1) middle school students, (2) high school students, and (3) adults. The contest is open April 1 to May 13. Winners' poetry for each age group will be published in the Door Shakespeare play program handed out to audience members throughout the summer. In addition, winners will receive two complimentary tickets to both shows in Door Shakespeare's 2023 summer season. Student winners will also receive complimentary registrations to Door Shakespeare's youth theater program, Camp Will.

To help you prepare an entry, Write On is offering two free workshops on writing the sonnet. Workshops are open to all ages. Though free, registration is required. The first session will be held Saturday, April 15, 11 am, at Write On, Door County. The second session will be held Saturday, April 22, 1 pm, in the Jane Green Room of the Sturgeon Bay Library.



Door Shakespeare's 2022 production, The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, With Music, by Joe Pine, with Music and Lyrics by Scott McKenna Campbell, was directed by Marcella Kearns. Set by Jody Sekas. Costumes by Shannon Heibler. Photo by Heidi Hodges. Door Shakespeare was founded in 1995 under the umbrella of then-named American Folklore Theatre in collaboration with Blue Circle Theatre. Since becoming its own nonprofit in 1999, Door Shakespeare has produced 44 Productions in the Garden of Björklunden's 405-acre estate in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin. Door Shakespeare is a professional theatre company employing members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.