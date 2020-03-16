Wisconsin Veterans Chamber Of Commerce Will Move Programming Online

The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) announced today it will postpone the following events for the coming month: the La Crosse Chamber Muster on March 24, Milwaukee Chamber Muster & Nonprofit Roundtable on March 26, Janesville Veterans in the Workforce on March 31, and the Brookfield Veterans in the Workforce Luncheon, April 9.



"Our first concern is the health and well being of our staff, members, and volunteers," said Saul Newton, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce. "While we are disappointed to postpone these events, we will continue to serve and support our members and Wisconsin's veteran business community through this crisis."



Rescheduled dates will be announced once they are confirmed. At this time, normal activities and events in April and beyond are unchanged. In the meantime, the WVCC is working on remote learning opportunities. This will allow WVCC to continue their expansion throughout the state and offer remote training and classes for members and nonmembers. More information to come.



The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce goal is to minimize the impact on our community by looking to public health experts for guidance relating to COVID-19. If the situation changes locally, the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce will communicate any changes as soon as they become available.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You