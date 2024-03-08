Winners of 6th Annual César E. Chávez Contests Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Marcus Performing Arts Center has revealed the student winners of the 6th Annual César E. Chávez art, speech, and writing contests. The winners will be recognized at the 6th Annual César E. Chávez Celebration, presented by Bader Philanthropies, on Sunday, March 10, at 4:00 p.m. at the Marcus Performing Arts Center.



This free event kicks off at noon with the Mercadera Market in Bradley Pavilion. A Latina-owned market that supports female entrepreneurs, the Market will highlight local businesses and services. The Celebration begins at 4:00 p.m. in Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall and features this year’s youth contest winners, remarks from elected officials, and performances from Ballet Folklorico Xanharati and Dance Academy of Mexico.



“We are honored to host this community celebration and provide this opportunity for Milwaukee’s youth to learn about the legacy of César Chávez,” said MPAC President & CEO Kevin Giglinto. “The Marcus Center is committed to providing community programming like this event and to continue to share the stories from the many diverse voices of the people who shaped our nation.”



This year’s entries were submitted by students from Milwaukee and surrounding school districts. The complete list of this year’s contest winners can be found below.



“Bader Philanthropies is proud to support this celebration at the Marcus Performing Arts Center,” said Bridgett Gonzalez, Grants Director at Bader Philanthropies. “Our partnership with MPAC underscores our commitment to empowering Milwaukee’s youth, fostering creativity, and championing the ideals of César Chávez.”



The event is free and open to the public. There are no tickets required to attend, and complimentary parking will be available in the MPAC Parking Structure. For additional information on parking, click here.



Event sponsors include Bader Philanthropies (Presenting Sponsor); CBS 58 and Telemundo Wisconsin (Media Sponsors); Milwaukee County Transit System (Legacy Sponsor); Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Educators Credit Union, and Milwaukee County Office of Equity (Freedom Sponsors); Landmark Credit Union (Peace Sponsor).



In addition, artwork from this year’s winners will be displayed in two bus shelters located on Cesar Chavez Drive on the corners of West Greenfield Avenue and West National Avenue.



Art Contest Winners

Grades 3-5

1st Place Xeonobia Diaz, Samuel Clemens School

2nd Place Leilani Dietz, Homeschool

3rd Place Nicholas Edwards, Samuel Clemens School



Grades 6-8

1st Place Guiliana Vallejo-Aldape, Bruce-Guadalupe Middle School

2nd Place Luis Manriquez-Atilano, Bruce-Guadalupe Middle School



Grades 9-12

1st Place Jesus Arenas, Milwaukee High School of the Arts

2nd Place Rumana Bibi Nur Ahmad, Milwaukee High School of the Arts



Writing Contest Winners

1st Place Florence Okidi, Milwaukee Spanish Immersion School

2nd Place Zayveon Smith, Samuel Clemens School

3rd Place Ruth Omoruyi, Samuel Clemens School



Speech Contest Winners

1st Place Ruth Omoruyi, Samuel Clemens School

